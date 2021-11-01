Exclusive: Tom Holland Wanted By Disney For Atlantis Live-Action Remake

By Faith McKay | 20 seconds ago

Atlantis: The Lost Empire was a Disney animated movie released in 2001. Before the movie was released, the studio had big plans for a television series and a ride at their theme parks. Those dreams soon died when the animated film bombed at the box office. However, the studio has long been interested in bringing the project back, this time as a live-action movie. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve now learned that Disney wants Tom Holland in their live-action Atlantis remake.

This live-action project is one that we heard was in the works back before sets went on lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. Our source was able to share that as this project is coming back to life, Disney is set on getting Tom Holland for Atlantis. Clearly, the actor is in demand. The studio knows this well. Disney owns Marvel, where the young actor is in demand as Peter Parker. Even with how busy he is, and the pandemic shutdowns having delayed this project previously, they are set on getting Holland to play their Milo Thatch.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire starred Milo Thatch as a young linguist and cartographer set on finding the lost empire. There aren’t a lot of well-established actors in their 20s that would be perfect for this role. After the box office failure of their animated feature, it’s promising that the studio is dead set on an actor. They aren’t interested in making compromises and want to put their best foot forward with this next live-action attempt, and apparently, they’ve decided that means Tom Holland needs to be on their Atlantis movie posters.

A lot of the time, adaptations and remakes get a bad reputation. A story that did particularly well in one medium may not translate well for another. However, Tom Holland’s Atlantis may be the perfect exception for a remake project. While the original movie flopped at the box office, it has picked up a fan base over the years as kids watched it on home video. Those kids are now adults, nostalgic for the story of Milo Thatch.

The writers for the original animated movie have said that they wrote the project as if it were live-action. There’s an angle here to suggest that this may have contributed to the story flopping in its first take. It’s possible that while the animation in Atlantis: The Lost Empire was unique, stylized, and looked great, the story itself didn’t take enough advantage of what animation had to offer. This makes it a great choice for Disney’s new Tom Holland Atlantis remake in live-action.

However, there are two big problems that Disney is going to face as they move forward with this project. The first is, of course, lining up Tom Holland’s schedule for Atlantis. He’s a busy actor. The other major problem is that this movie, naturally, includes a lot of underwater production sets. Kevin Costner’s famous box office bomb, Waterworld, taught Hollywood that water can be a major obstacle for a movie. Since then, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman has broken the mold. The DC movie was doubted by many before it came on the scene and took in over a billion dollars at the box office. Perhaps it has paved the way for the live-action Atlantis.

Disney is a major studio with a budget behind them. It sounds like they know what they want since they’re so set on Tom Holland in Atlantis. If they’re willing to pursue a vision and go all-in this time around, it’s going to be really interesting to see what they come up with in the end.