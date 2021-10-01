Exclusive: The Witcher Movie In The Works

By Doug Norrie | 1 min ago

While the future for Henry Cavill in one major franchise is less than certain, fans can take solace that another one of his best characters is here for some time to come. With the upcoming return of Henry Cavill to Netflix for the second season of The Witcher, we are also learning about what the future holds for the franchise. In a Giant Freakin Robot exclusive, our trusted and proven source has it that there is a The Witcher movie currently in the works. This would really ramp up the current offerings and it shows Netflix’s commitment to making it one of their tentpole original works.

While details on The Witcher movie are light right now, it would stand to reason that we’d see Henry Cavill back in the role as Geralt of Rivia. Considering the star power they have with Cavill in the lead role, it makes sense that bigger and bigger productions around the character are in store. The series is about to release its second season on Netflix, expanding the storyline and the world-building for Geralt who is set to fight battles on a number of different fronts.

And this next season of The Witcher is set to explore more aspects of The Continent, but specifically with Geralt’s relationship and past with Ciri, played by Freya Allen. The story is shaping up to be, at least at the beginning, an exploration of how they are connected but also how their destiny is aligned as well. It looks like we begin with Geralt taking her under his wing, though that relationship is likely fraught with considerable consternation on both sides. There is also a sense that a darker evil is growing here, one that could threaten the balance on The Continent.

Further expanding the world of The Witcher, makes total sense from a Netflix perspective. Considering the overwhelming popularity and reception of the first season, it was really never in doubt that the world-building would only steadily increase. Based on the popular fantasy series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, and the video game adaptation as well there is plenty of source material to draw from in terms of story. Generating new through lines and even building out a larger world and background for characters isn’t all that heavy a lift. Plus, there’s just enough with Henry Cavill’s Geralt to ensure a feature-length film had enough juice to see a big-budget greenlight.

And again, The Witcher has been one of Netflix’s most popular offerings. When the streamer recently announced its new metric around hours watched on the platform, the series ranked fourth overall behind only Bridgerton, Money Heist part four, and Stranger Things Season 3. Fans tallied more than 541 million viewing hours of The Witcher’s first season in its first 28 days on the platform. There is some chance we see the second season reach similar viewing heights.

Before we get a live-action and movie, the second season of The Witcher is set to debut sooner than later with other familiar faces. Along with Henry Cavill and Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra is set to reprise her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg, the third in the group of inextricably connected characters in this world. The second season is set to release on December 17th. Now, according to this latest exclusive, the movie might not be too far behind.