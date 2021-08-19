Exclusive: She-Hulk Will Introduce Multiple Hulks

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

Filming is wrapping up on the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk. As that happens, more news is bound to begin to come out about the series that will star Tatiana Maslany as the title character, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and further develop the Hulk lore for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, we’ve exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven insiders one development in the show that will carry forward. She-Hulk will introduce multiple Hulks into the Marvel Universe, and those characters are something we can expect to see in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have watched Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner for years, always wanting more from the beloved character. It’s going to be interesting to see how Marvel moves forward with building the Hulk lore from here. We were unable to learn how many Hulks they will be introducing throughout the episodes of the series, but there are plenty to pull from in the comics. There’s of course the Incredible Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, aka Professor Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. Since they’ll be introducing more Hulks in She-Hulk, it’s great that they’re bringing the original in for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. They’ll have Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk herself. Amadeus Cho, frequently known as Asian Hulk, is a character fans have been waiting to see on screen for a long time and would make a great choice for a She-Hulk introduction.

There’s Betty Ross, also known as Red She-Hulk. Betty Ross is a love interest for Bruce Banner. We saw her in the solo Hulk movie starring Edward Norton, though she hasn’t yet the Red She-Hulk in that movie. Because of her presence in that film, it may be too complicated to bring her in now, but she’d be an interesting character to bring into the present Marvel storyline.

Tatiana Maslany, Star of She-Hulk

One of the big questions here is how She-Hulk will introduce all of these other Hulks. Will this be something that happens gradually over the series? For example, will Jennifer Walters be seeking out other Hulks in an attempt to learn more about herself or something specific? Her character is a lawyer, so searching out people is likely something she does for cases frequently. She may be on a mission that leads to her seeking out these other Hulks. Alternatively, will there be a major event that changes multiple people, and suddenly these people see their lives changed?

We know that She-Hulk is going to see Jennifer Walters as a lawyer. The show is going to focus on that side of her life and will reportedly be a legal comedy. If the multiple Hulks were somehow involved in a trial that the main character was working on throughout the series, that may make sense to make the multiple Hulks a more central part of the storyline. However, it’s also possible these characters will just be introduced quietly during the series, leading to a bigger future down the road.

One thing is for sure, these story changes are going to have a fun and lasting effect on future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.