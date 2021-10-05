Exclusive: Rosario Dawson In Talks For New Marvel Role

By Doug Norrie | 15 seconds ago

It is sometimes easy to forget because she didn’t play an actual superhero in the franchise and it wasn’t in the MCU, but Rosario Dawson has been part of Marvel productions before. She played Claire Temple in Netflix’s Defenders timeline, offering up a unique character in that world, one trying to help Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (and others) through the beginning timeline on his journey into being Daredevil. Well, Dawson could be heading back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though not as Temple. Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive from a trusted and proven source that Marvel wants Rosario Dawson in a new role, something possibly bigger than what she did on Netflix.

There isn’t anything concrete right now around how Rosario Dawson could land in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it would make sense for many. reasons that this studio would want to find a part for her. For starters, her star has most definitely been on the rise and she is already working across the lot in the Star Wars universe as well. Dawson will be playing Ahsoka Tano in a series around that Jedi. We first saw her make an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian and we could see her as soon as next year in the standalone story on Disney+. Working with the same family of studios sure helps with this casting process.

And on the Marvel front, getting Rosario Dawson into a new part wouldn’t necessarily come into conflict with having played Claire Temple before. The Netflix stories technically existed in a different world and timeline than what we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were references to the larger world there, but the characters never actually interacted with the Avengers-led group. While Marvel has opted to bring over some of the same actors and actresses from those series, it is mostly because the casting was spot on the first time. Charlie Cox is going to reprise his role of Matt Murdock in an upcoming series and it looks like Jon Bernthal will go back to the Punisher role. But it seems as if Marvel is going to reset those stories in their own timeline. That means there doesn’t need to be strict adherence to making sure everything and everyone from Netflix comes over 1:1. There is a fluidity here meaning Rosario Dawson could just take on a new role.

Adding a talent like Rosario Dawson to the Marvel ranks is pretty much a no-brainer for the studio. And again, there is already significant working overlap with the actress that I would be almost shocked if it didn’t happen sooner than later.

In the meantime, Rosario Dawson has a full dance card right now. In addition to the aforementioned Ahsoka series, she has a couple of productions in the works as well. For starters, she is set to reprise her role of Becky in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III. And she’s also signed on to star in the Disney reboot of Haunted Mansion which will also include Owen Wilson and Tiffany Haddish. Maybe we see a turn in Marvel in short order.