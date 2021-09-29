Exclusive: Meryl Streep In Talks For Marvel Role

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

With such a rich career, what’s left for Meryl Streep to do that would really be different or surprising? While the actress has done a lot of things, she isn’t known for taking on franchises. Yet. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, Giant Freakin Robot has learned that Meryl Streep is in talks with Marvel for a future role.

At this time, our source was able to share that Marvel and Meryl Streep are talking. They were unable to share the specifics of the role she’s considering. From what we understood, it sounded like the part would be an original character written for her. Meaning that she would add a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe not seen in the comics. Marvel movies have often strayed from the source material, so that’s not too unusual. Getting the actress interested in a role unique for her sounds like a smart move on the studio’s part. They can customize a role that will not only fit her interests, but surprise the audience further. A lot of fans of both Meryl Streep and Marvel may be surprised to see her in a superhero film, and that kind of surprise can get casual audiences interested in checking a new movie out.

Meryl Streep has diversified her work with roles in musicals and television series like Big Little Lies. However, she’s mostly known as someone who goes after roles in dramas that might earn her another Oscar nomination to add to her long list of accolades. While this may be part of her strategy for her career, it’s also true that she likes playing powerful and interesting characters. The next time we’ll be seeing her on-screen will be in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, where she’ll be playing the president of the United States. Who is more equipped to write a powerful character for Meryl Streep to take on than Marvel?

Even if you’re an actress as legendary as Meryl Streep, who can likely sign a deal anywhere she wants, finding great roles written for women over 40 years old is still a problem in Hollywood. Recently, Marvel has been promoting their upcoming film, Eternals. The movie is already being applauded for its diversity. Salma Hayek has shared in interviews that the cast is diverse in many areas, including age range. In the comics, Ajak is a man. In the movie, the part has been rewritten for Hayek, who is playing the stoic, strong, and feminine leader of the group. That may be something that catches the interest of someone like Meryl Streep, even if superhero movies are typically shunned by the Oscars.

Currently, the actress and studio are only in talks. If the deal works out, it will be interesting to see the character they craft for her, and how she’ll fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. Will she take on a one-and-done role, or be part of the Universe for years to come? We’ll be listening carefully for more updates as they become available.