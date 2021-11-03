Exclusive: Jared Leto In Talks For Christopher Nolan Action Movie

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Major filmmakers often work on multiple projects at a time. Once Christopher Nolan signed with Universal for his next movie, headlines began to roll out, finally giving us some details on what his next project is. Oppenheimer is starting to make casting announcements, with lead actors like Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. While that project is the next big thing from the filmmaker, he’s already setting things up for what he’ll be working on after Oppenheimer. After some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, Giant Freakin Robot has learned that Christopher Nolan met with Jared Leto about a role in his next project.

Our source was able to share that Christopher Nolan’s next movie is an original action story. He is talking to Jared Leto about a role in the film. While our source shared that the two have met, they were unable to confirm what the role is or how big the part is. Jared Leto seems to choose roles that interest him without caring too much if they’re the main character. His upcoming projects include a role as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, where he’ll be a side character who appears to be basically unrecognizable. Meanwhile, he’s set to star as Dr. Michael Morbius in Morbius. He’s an actor who can lead a movie but is good with taking on side roles. It would seem like he chooses his roles based on his own personal interests. It’ll be interesting to see what Christopher Nolan has come up with for him.

Looking at Jared Leto’s history, we know that he likes to take on roles that stand out. Not only does he tend to choose parts that are different from a lot of other movies out there, but different from his past parts, keeping his career pretty diverse. He took on Joker for DC. He gained a lot of attention all the way back in 2000 when he starred in Requiem for a Dream. He was in Blade Runner 2049 and Dallas Buyers Club. A lot of the stories about working with him make him sound like a pretty unusual guy. For example, the time he gifted Margot Robbie a rat on the set of Suicide Squad. He can be a difficult character to make sense of.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan has given audiences some specific expectations when it comes to his work. Our source shared that the filmmaker is talking to Jared Leto about an original action story, but knowing that it’s a Nolan project tells audiences a lot more than it would for most filmmakers. It’s easy to imagine that Jared Leto showed up to talk to Nolan with the hope that he’d be able to find out what the big plot twist for Nolan’s next movie will be before anyone else gets to see it play out. Plot twists, strange timelines, and an appearance by Michael Caine are all things that Christopher Nolan movies have come to be known for. Hopefully, more about this project, and the role Jared Leto is considering for it, will be made known soon.