Exclusive: Gary Oldman In Talks For Major Marvel Role

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Marvel has some massive productions on the way both this year and in years to come. They continue to build out such a huge collection of characters and stories with certain flicks acting as meeting and endpoints for a number of different storylines. It means also continually bolstering the ranks of talent they have on the acting side as well. It looks like one of the greats is close to joining that group. The latest Giant Freakin Robot exclusive from our trusted and proven source has it that Gary Oldman is in talks to join Marvel with some specific projects in mind.

This latest piece of news did give a sense of where we might see Gary Oldman if/ when he joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our source says Oldman is in talks to play a major character that will apparently show up in at least two places. The first would be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 which is set to be the final movie for that current group of characters and creatives. Director James Gunn has already said this will be the last movie he does for the franchise and Dave Bautista as Drax is moving on as well. Based on past roles, it sure seems like Gary Oldman would trend towards the villain side of things, but that part is merely a guess. It was thought that filming for that movie would begin sometime this year, but Gunn’s DC projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker may have delayed that timeline some.

The other production for Gary Oldman looks like it would be Secret Invasion. This is the upcoming series that has already been announced and will be based on the incredibly popular comic book crossover series. The story involves an invasion of Earth by the Skrulls who impersonate a number of high-profile humans and heroes alike. It throws the superhero balance into complete chaos and becomes a story where no one is quite who they seem. It looks like Marvel is setting this up as a major story convergence and has already brought in Samuel L. Jackson to reprise his role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn is back as Talos.

If Gary Oldman joined on to take part in Secret Invasion he would be with some other folks who are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, and Olivia Colman will all be joining the MCU in this one. Again, the limited series is set to be a huge production and no doubt we will see plenty of other faces from the current franchise in the mix as well. The original comic book series featured nearly the entirety of the Marvel catalog when it first came out in 2008.

We will still have to wait on confirmation that Gary Oldman is, in fact, joining up with Marvel but this does look like the path we are on. And it follows another Giant Freakin Robot exclusive that has Jack Black in serious talks with the studio as well. Oldman is just coming off playing Vladislav Dukhovic in Netflix’s Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and the aforementioned Samuel L. Jackson.