Exclusive: Chris Pine In Talks To Join The Marvel Universe

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

Chris Pine has some interesting projects in the works. He’ll be starring in a movie as Walter Cronkite, he’s in the new Olivia Wilde film, he’s set up for that Dungeons & Dragons movie (when it finally happens), and more Star Trek projects seem likely. Despite this long list, it hardly feels like he’s in the headlines as often as he used to be. So, what’s next for the actor who played Steve Trevor for Wonder Woman? Captain Kirk isn’t taking up his time anymore. What will his next major role be? After some work from one of our trusted and proven sources, we’ve exclusively learned that Kevin Feige, head boss for Marvel, has been in talks with Chris Pine about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Pine should be a natural fit for a Marvel role. He has experience with DC, Star Trek, and he’s done voicework for Marvel when he played Peter Parker in Into the Spider-Verse. While we know that Kevin Feige and Chris Pine are talking, we were unable to learn what role Marvel studios has in mind for the actor. He played a supporting (but still central) role in Wonder Woman. He played the lead in his Star Trek films. A lot of the upcoming Marvel movies have larger casts, like Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Wakanda Forever.

While Chris Pine seems like the kind of actor who’d be a natural fit to star as a central hero in a Marvel film, it may be more fun to surprise audiences and have the charismatic actor take on the role of a villain. He played quite the jerk of a prince in Into The Woods. As likable as he naturally is on screen, having him twist that up to play a villain who seems nice but actually has terrible intentions may be a fun fit for the star. It seems natural that part of Kevin Feige and Chris Pine’s conversations are around how to use the audience expectations that have already been built up when we see the actor on screen. Perhaps a role as the secret villain in Brie Larson’s The Marvels would be a good fit?

At this point, we’ve learned that Chris Pine and Kevin Feige have been in talks, but there’s no telling whether he’ll take on the role or not. Based on how many projects the actor is currently signed on for, it doesn’t look like he has any intention of slowing down. He’s always seemed to be in love with his role on Star Trek as Captain Kirk. His time as Trevor for DC seems officially over after Wonder Woman 1984. Now sounds like the perfect time for him to take on a role with Marvel. Assuming that they have a part the star is interested in, it seems like he’ll be an easy fit for the franchise.

And, of course, the internet will just love Chris Pine signing on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, he’s the only one of the four Hollywood Chrises not to have his face on a Marvel poster. If Chris Pine takes the role, we can expect social media to make a fresh round of jokes as he joins Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt in the MCU.