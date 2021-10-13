Exclusive: Chris Hemsworth Signed On For 3 More Marvel Movies

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Thor was Chris Hemsworth’s first Marvel movie, and it came out all the way back in 2011. That makes some fans nervous, especially after the exit of actors like Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. in recent years. Both were major players in the early Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both are now gone. Will Chris Hemsworth be next? Thankfully, after some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we can happily report that the actor is staying put for the foreseeable future. We’ve exclusively learned that Chris Hemsworth has signed a new deal with Marvel for three more movies as Thor.

The new deal is for three movies after Thor: Love and Thunder, so fans also have that Taika Waititi movie to look forward to. Beyond Love and Thunder, we were unable to confirm what the three new titles will be for Chris Hemsworth. This could include a solo movie or two for Thor or appearances in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy 3. One of the great things about Thor is that he can show up anywhere. As he was in the credits scene for Doctor Strange, an appearance in the sequel for another endless mug of beer isn’t out of the question.

This new deal backs up the enthusiasm Chris Hemsworth has publicly shown for his character. He has openly said that prior to 2017’s Ragnarok, he was starting to feel underwhelmed. The star was exhausted and feeling like there was nowhere new to go with his character, though he didn’t really want to put down the hammer. Thor: Ragnarok stood out among Marvel movies as being a unique offering from director Taika Waititi. The pair seem to have hit it off, as they got together again for Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, the actor has claimed to be rejuvenated and excited about this work with Marvel. In a 2020 interview, he said that he was staying on board for the foreseeable future. “I am not going into any retirement period,” said Chris Hemsworth. “Thor is way too young for that.”

Apparently, audiences may have Taika Waititi to thank for Chris Hemsworth’s renewed enthusiasm for his Marvel role in recent years. If Marvel gets Taika Waititi on board, it won’t be surprising if one of these three projects Chris Hemsworth just signed on for turns out to be another solo movie with Taika Waititi, though of course, Waititi is growing busier these days with Star Wars and other projects on his plate.

Thor is one of the Marvel characters who can show up in pretty much any movie. He’s been a continuing thread for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth has shown up in the major event movies for the Avengers, which ties him into all the other characters’ movies and makes him an important backbone to tie the universe together. This helped it make sense for him to pop up in the credits scene for Doctor Strange and an endless mug of beer. Hemsworth’s willingness for fun and strange ideas meant that he showed up in the Disney+ series Loki, just to voice a cry of frustration for Throg, who we’ve learned he’ll play again in season two. If Marvel is using Chris Hemsworth’s new deal to bring some comedic and strange ideas into play, it won’t be surprising.