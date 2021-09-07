Exclusive: Alita Battle Angel Series Considered For Disney+

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Fans have not given up on seeing more Alita Battle Angel. While the theatrical release did well at the box office overall with over $400 million earned worldwide, it did poorly domestically and was actually made on a huge budget that made a sequel questionable. On top of that, the studio responsible for the 2019 release was 20th Century Fox, which has been purchased by Disney. This means new people are in charge of the property’s future. These are a lot of tricky factors to navigate to make a sequel happen, primarily, getting the right people at the new studio interested. Despite the obstacles, hopes have remained for more from this franchise. Now, we can exclusively report that one of our trusted and proven inside sources has learned Disney+ is interested in taking on a live-action Alita Battle Angel series for the streaming service.

Our source was able to share that Disney+ is interested in an Alita Battle Angel series for the streaming service, and in having it be live-action, but they weren’t able to share whether anyone from the 2019 film may be involved. We know that director Robert Rodriguez has been pushing for this, though. He recently directed an episode of The Mandalorian for the streaming service. That went very well for the director, who then picked up a new Star Wars project of his own for the service with The Book of Boba Fett. It was speculated by outlets that he would use those connections to bring about a new Alita Battle Angel project, and then the director himself publicly confirmed it. He recently discussed his angle in an interview with The Nerdy Basement.

I’m trying to see what happens with [The Book of]Boba Fett. I think that’s going to knock people’s socks off so when that happens I will go in and say: ‘OK, I’ve been here for a while, let’s figure out how we can do Alita whether it’s for streaming or theatrical because it’s such a great property, people love it. I love it and Jim [Cameron, co-producer] loves it. Robert Rodriguez

We were unable to learn whether Robert Rodriguez or James Cameron, who served as a producer on the 2019 film, will be involved. However, this news from our source comes shortly after the public Robert Rodriguez comments about how he would like to work with Disney on any sort of Alita Battle Angel project, so the studio’s interest in creating an Alita Battle Angel series is timely. It would certainly be surprising for the studio to move forward so quickly after these comments were made without including the director, especially as they’ve developed a relationship with him through Star Wars. Hopefully, this means they’re working with him as they move forward.

It’s going to be interesting to see how they handle this property now. With Marvel, we’ve seen that Disney+ series are completely capable of making new projects on the streaming service in the same universe as their theatrical counterparts. It’s unknown whether that will be the same case for the Alita Battle Angel series. Will they be able to get the same actors involved? The 2019 movie included names like Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali alongside star Rosa Salazaar. It seems likely that if they can enough of the same talent involved, the new series could be a direct sequel to the movie. If not, they may make another property, and even have it in a new universe. So far, Robert Rodriguez’s comments have made it sound like he’s fairly open to whatever is possible for a future Alita Battle Angel project.