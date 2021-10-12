Eternals Has a Brand New Poster And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

By Doug Norrie | 8 seconds ago

Over its 13+ year run, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has understood a little something about continuing to ramp up the stakes with their stories. Just when you think the collection of characters has faced its biggest challenge, someone/ something new comes along that shines a new light on the overall universe. That looks like it will be the case when Eternals hits the big screen later on this year. Not only will it introduce an entirely new group of characters, but it might be the most stunning film they’ve done yet. And as if we didn’t need more proof on that front, the latest Eternals posters really hammer it home. It’s a beautiful set of graphics that completely sets the stage for what we are going to get with this next film.

The latest Eternals poster was specifically part of the IMAX promotional push for the film which is now only a few weeks away from releasing in the United States. It starts with the celestial symbols that have been part of the branding for this group and then drops it into the group of characters. Much in the way the Eternals themselves have been sent to Earth as protectors, this poster gives the beam-down sense. Check out the new poster for Eternals.

And of course, this wasn’t the only poster we’ve had released for Eternals, with each one bringing a magnificent look at the characters. This is truly an ensemble film and has been promoted as such even though there are some huge names in the cast. The promotional materials have mostly stuck with highlighting the vibe of the Eternals rather than calling out specific members of the group.

the team behind the #Eternals posters understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/mIhLfvi8Ez — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) October 11, 2021

It is in line with how the trailers for the movie have shaped up as well. Unlike other Marvel productions so far, which have usually seen characters dovetail individual story arcs into a bigger film down the line, this flick is taking it in the other direction. We are getting a whole new set of characters and will essentially meet them all at once. Director Chloe Zhao’s film already looks majestic in aspects of its cinematography while also giving the necessary background about why this particular group has operated on the Marvel sidelines for so long.

The original Eternals group is a packed cast with the story reportedly centering mostly on Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi to start. But there is also Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and of course Salma Hayek as Ajak. As I said, this cast is stacked and there will have to be significant shuffling to make sure we have a true sense of their powers and backstory.

The Eternals story is set to center on how this group was sent to Earth, but also how the events of Marvel’s Phase 3, specifically the Thanos snap have caused a disruption too powerful to ignore. It won’t be long until we finally get our first look at Eternals. The movie is set to release in the United States on November 5th.