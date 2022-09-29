Elizabeth Olsen Responds To House Of The Dragon Casting Rumor

Elizabeth Olsen has said she is not going to be starring in House of the Dragon.

By Matthew Creith |

After Games of Thrones went off the air in 2019, HBO has been searching for an heir apparent to the most watched series in the cable network’s history. Three years later, the world has been introduced to House of the Dragon, a prequel television series that seeks to tell the stories of the House Targaryen through the eyes and words of writer George R. R. Martin. Recently, rumors have spread like wildfire that actor Elizabeth Olsen could possibly join the highly rated House of the Dragon for its second season, and Olsen has since responded to those rumors with a definitive answer that she is not joining the HBO series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth Olsen’s response to the rumors that she may be cast in the second season of House of the Dragon suggest that the rumors are in fact not true whatsoever. With no official word yet from producers of House of the Dragon on who would be cast in season two of the HBO series, Elizabeth Olsen has explained that she has not heard from anyone involved in the show and doesn’t exactly know how these types of rumors get started in the first place.

The WandaVision actor claimed that someone with a “blue check” on social media kept the rumor going, which is odd because often rumors tend to come from those not in the know of a particular casting decision, and sometimes those with a blue check are experts in their field.

However, Elizabeth Olsen has not completely shut the door on appearing in House of the Dragon or a similar show, noting that if the character and story were worth telling and the overall narrative was a good one, the actor would consider joining the cast. Although she has yet to be asked to be in the HBO series, Olsen has been very busy with her work as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having just completed press tours for this summer’s blockbuster hit film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor is next going to be seen in the miniseries Love and Death from television producer David E. Kelley alongside an ensemble cast of actors that include Patrick Fugit and Jesse Plemons, which is set to debut sometime in 2023.

Even though it doesn’t appear that Elizabeth Olsen will be featured as part of the cast of House of the Dragon anytime soon, the series has developed quite a following within six episodes of its first season that high-profile actors may soon be cast in the renewed second season.

House of the Dragon currently stars a handful of familiar faces, including In America actor Paddy Considine, The Crown’s Matt Smith, English performer Emma D’Arcy, Notting Hill fan favorite Rhys Ifans, and Ready Player One star Olivia Cooke. Noted for its use of sexual sequences and stellar computer-generated effects, House of the Dragon will take the war of succession themes for four more episodes before season one concludes this Fall.