See The First Images Of Elizabeth Olsen As An Axe Murderer

By Charlene Badasie | 14 seconds ago

Elizabeth Olsen is all smiles in newly released images from the HBO Max upcoming limited series Love and Death. The show is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980. The series is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter from a script by David E. Kelley, the series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody (probably Elizabeth Olsen) picks up an axe. Love and Death will also draw inspiration from the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles on the subject from Texas Monthly.

In the images, Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) is seen attending a lunch date and singing in the church choir. These everyday activities mask a woman caught up in an illicit affair that will ultimately end in a brutal and bloody murder. Production is currently underway in Kyle, Texas.

Starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen is Jesse Plemons (Fargo) as Allan Gore, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Betty Gore, Patrick Fugit (Outcast) as Pat Montgomery, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel (Manifest) as Jackie Ponder, Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) as Don Crowder, and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) as Sherry Cleckler.

Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are producing the series alongside Lionsgate Television. Also executive producing are Lesli Linka Glatter with Texas Monthly’s Scott Brown and Megan Creydt along with Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

If the premise of Elizabeth Olsen’s Love and Death sounds a little familiar, it’s probably because it isn’t the only project about Candy Montgomery currently in the works. Hulu is also working on a similar series about the infamous murderer called Candy. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey will be taking on Candy and Betty’s roles for this series.

Although she had been acting for a while, Elizabeth Olsen became a household name after landing the role of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She went on to portray the character in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War in 2016, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

In 2021, she brought the Scarlet Witch to the small screen for the Disney+ series WandaVision. Her performance was praised by critics and earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Elizabeth Olsen will continue her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.

Outside of her work as Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen continued starring in films, such as the 2014 monster film Godzilla, the 2017 mystery film Wind River, and the 2017 dramedy Ingrid Goes West. She also executive produced and starred in the drama series Sorry for Your Loss, earning a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for her role as a widow.