Elizabeth Banks’s Crazy Cocaine Bear Movie Has An Awesome Update, See The Wild Logo

By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

It was five months ago that Elizabeth Banks was confirmed as a producer and director for the upcoming movie, Cocaine Bear. Yes, this is one of those projects where the title tells you exactly what’s going to happen inside. In this case, there will be a bear high on cocaine, and it will be inspired by real-life events. Now, the project is officially moving forward full steam ahead. Fellow producer Christopher Miller hopped onto Twitter to share an important update for Cocaine Bear: the movie is filming. On top of that, he shared a photo of the film’s clipboard, revealing an awesome logo with bright, over-the-top colors that remind many of movie posters seen more often in the 1980s. Clearly, everything about this new project is screaming fun, over-the-top, and in-your-face.

See the update from the set of the Elizabeth Banks movie below.

While the basics for the story will be taken from real-life events, it seems that the Elizabeth Banks movie itself will likely develop a fictional story that will go along with what happened. At this time, they haven’t released any bit of description to tell us what they’ll be doing with the story, but we do know some fun details. To begin with, the story has been labeled a thriller, so that gives us some tone for where they’ll take things. Next up, we have the events the movie is based on, which happened in the mid-1980s. Paired with the new logo, it seems they’ll be leaning into those 1980s vibes for the movie.

The real-life events around Elizabeth Banks’s Cocaine Bear started with Andrew C. Thornton II, a drug smuggler carrying cocaine in a small airplane. He needed to lighten the load on the plane, so he dropped cocaine out of the sky and into the forest. Not just a little cocaine–he dropped 70 lbs of the drugs into the woods. Several different duffel bags were dropped into the woods, and when the police finally found the final bag with the cocaine, they found it near a dead bear. Clearly, the bear had found it first.

The poor bear central to the new Elizabeth Banks story had actually ingested 70 pounds of cocaine. He died, and many causes were listed. The bear has gone on to become legend, in part because he was taxidermied and then placed in museums. Currently, the bear lives at Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

Cocaine Bear doesn’t have a release date yet, but the Elizabeth Banks movie is likely to be released in 2022. It stars the talents of Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, and Margo Martindale. While the movie is listed as a thriller, with a title like Cocaine Bear and the names attached to the project, there’s hope that it will also be comedic. Elizabeth Banks has drifted toward comedy in her past. She has directed movies like Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie’s Angels. As an actress, she’d been Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games movies, where she often added a touch of comedic relief, and has acted in projects like Modern Family, 30 Rock, and Scrubs.