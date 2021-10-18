Dune Has Leaked Online Ahead Of Release This Week

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

Dune, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, has been leaked online a week before its October 22nd release in theaters and HBO Max. The leak comes via EVO, the same group that leaked Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and The Guilty last month. The film has already earned $129.3 million from 36 countries where it’s already been screened. However, audiences in the United States and China have a few more days to wait.

The leaked copy of Dune is in full HD resolution of 1080p, but with a slightly shorter run time of two hours and 28 minutes compared to the theatrical release, which is just over two and a half hours long. Apparently, the quality of the leaked copy is decent. But pirates are calling it mediocre at best with a weird resolution. The file is 10GB in size, which has now been converted and ripped into different formats with sizes as low as 400MB.

EVO has been credited for various leaks in the past, including Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. Warner Bros. has not commented on the leak but it probably won’t have a huge impact on Dune’s box office performance. Hardcore movie-goers will still catch it in cinemas and casual audiences will tune in for the release on HBO Max.

Dune is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The new movie follows the 1984 film and a television series that aired in the early 2000s. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a destiny beyond his understanding. He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. All the while, malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s supply of melange, a precious resource necessary for both space travel and immortality.

In the Dune trailer, viewers were introduced to the planet, Arrakis, with its breathtaking scenery. It also touches on the emotionally charged journey that Paul Atreides has ahead of him. And finally, we got a glimpse of Frank Herbert’s infamous sandworms.

Unlike previous versions, the new Dune will only adapt the first half of the book. A sequel with Zendaya in the lead has been planned to cover the rest. That story will focus on Chani Kynes (Zendaya), a member of the Fremen and the daughter of Liet Kynes – the imperial ecologist and planetologist of Arrakis. She forms a close bond with Stilgar (the leader of the Fremen) and features prominently in the second half of the book, introducing Paul and his mother Lady Jessica to the ways of the Fremen.

Dune had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd and will be released theatrically in the U.S this Friday. The film will have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days. Additionally, Warner Media plans to develop a Dune spin-off television series for HBO Max.