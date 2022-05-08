Doctor Who Has Chosen Jodie Whittaker’s Replacement

By James Brizuela | 2 hours ago

Absolute huge news on the front of Doctor Who. Whovians, it has finally been revealed by BBC, who the 14th Doctor would be. No, it’s not the feared James Corden. It’s not the possible fan-favorite choice, Hugh Grant. In fact, this may not have been a name on anyone’s radar at all. The new Time Lord that will appear in Russell T. Davies-led Doctor Who series is…Ncuti Gatwa. Gatwa is famously known for his role in the hit Netflix series, Sex Education. The actor has appeared in many other roles and is a fantastic choice, in our opinion. You can see the announcement below:

"I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show” Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho



Read more 👉 https://t.co/UOSCGIODa4 pic.twitter.com/4decyMblIp — BBC (@BBC) May 8, 2022

BBC and Doctor Who have officially announced this historic news and Ncuti Gatwa has been interviewed about his acceptance of this role. This is undoubtedly one of his biggest roles. According to Gatwa, “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.” Gatwa taking over for Jodie Whittaker is surely something that should be scary, as Doctor Who is a world-renowned show that has been around since the 1960s. The fandom for the series is otherworldly. Whittaker taking over as the Time Lord helped usher in 10-year ratings high for the series, but it may have dipped in popularity as of late. Russell T. Davis was responsible for the show’s revival from 2005 to 2009, which all but turned it into a cultural phenomenon. He aims to do the same again.

The rumors about Doctor Who are that Davies wants to make the series more expansive, and turn it into a full-blown universe, much like the MCU is. There are to be spinoffs, movies, and much more going on. Bringing on Ncuti Gatwa is sure to steer things in the right direction. He will be the first black actor to take on the role, and his charism and acting chops are certainly enough to lead him into a highly successful run. Jodie Whittaker is meant to appear in one final episode that will air in the fall, then Gatwa will be taking over. It has also been announced that Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) will also be replaced for the new relaunching of the series. This will firmly end the run that Jodie Whittaker has been involved in, and all-new cast members are meant to join Gatwa.

Doctor Who will relaunch in 2023, though the time frame of the series relaunch has not yet been revealed. Clearly, Davies is hard at work, and that hard work is first announcing the 14th Doctor. The next bit of news will certainly be to round out the cast of Dan and Yaz, presumably. Davies taking over should reignite the fire of creativity that the series felt back in 2005.

With casting announcements barely taking place, we are likely not to see Doctor Who returns with Ncuti Gatwa as the lead until possibly Q3 or Q4 of 2023. This is just speculation, but there is a lot to take care of in the form of housekeeping for the series relaunch. Also, it is usually common for new shows to start over in the fall months of the calendar. However, keep your eyes peeled for more casting announcements in the coming months.