Debra Messing Doesn’t Want Kim Kardashian To Host Saturday Night Live

By Tristan Zelden | 6 seconds ago

Saturday Night Live announced the October lineup for season 47, and on that schedule of celebrities set to host is reality star Kim Kardashian. The family is divisive just in their existence, and having Kim host, the show has caused a bit of an uproar. On top of that, Debra Messing (Will & Grace) has called it out.

On Twitter, Debra Messing quote tweeted the report from Variety with her displeasure in seeing Kim Kardashian make an appearance on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. While she acknowledges the social impact of the model and businesswoman, she does not understand her presence in the sketch comedy series. She points that most of the hosts are there to promote something, whether that is the latest show or movie they are starring in or a new album.

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

While Debra Messing and the Internet do not understand the decision in Kim Kardashian, the rest of the season has a stacked of unsurprising choices to host. The first episode will see Owen Wilson (Loki) host with musician Kacey Musgraves, who released her album Star-Crossed on September 10. Kardashian will make her debut on the show on October 9 with musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) will also make his debut on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug. Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) returns to the series on October 23, marking his return since 2013. Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest for that episode.

While the initial announcement of Kim Kardashian was divisive, the tables have turned on Debra Messing as the Internet has fired back at her for the tweet. Below are some of the things people have had to say against what the Will & Grace star tweeted:

What have you promoted lately? Besides a beef with @ninaturner, that is. https://t.co/d5Dj1BJHWp — Giorgio (@Giorgio_Sel) September 25, 2021

In case you couldn't guess, Debra has never hosted SNL. https://t.co/pxoFPHgm3X — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 24, 2021

You're tweeting this like SNL haven't had people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump host. It’s 2021 stop being fake outraged by Kim K https://t.co/aa6NV3V3Kb — Kiley Lovato (@khuBaibStation) September 24, 2021

As for that last tweet responding to Debra Messing, Saturday Night Live had controversial personalities host the show in the past. The two biggest examples have been Tesla and Space X’s Elon Musk and Donald Trump before he became president. Despite people’s mixed feelings on Musk, his episode was a huge hit as it averaged a 4.8 household rating and a 2.7 rating in adults ages 18-49. That made it the third biggest episode of the season, putting it the outings from Dave Chappelle (A Star Is Born) and Chris Rock (Spiral: From the Book of Saw). With that precedent and her gravitational pull as a mainstream figurehead, Kim Kardashian might have a huge episode to look forward to this October.

While the Internet has slammed Debra Messing for the callout, others have shown support as this is a Kardashian we are talking about. They are one of the most divisive and controversial families in the world.

She and her family are the most overrated, self-absorbed group I’ve ever heard of. Remember how she became famous? 🤮

NO CLASS AT ALL!

None of them.

I feel so bad for her kids.

She was Paris Hilton’s little ‘gofer’, hanger-on, wannabe!

She is NOT a cultural ‘icon’, at all. https://t.co/dJERJewxcG — BFM (@MFB38000197) September 25, 2021

BAD MOVE BY SNL. I'M SO OVER THE KARDASHIANS!! KEEP TO INSTA.. https://t.co/HfAMY9yJLt — debi (@DLG95661) September 24, 2021

Thank you @DebraMessing WTF is Lorne thinking. Please stop celebrating any Kardashian – I will absolutely NOT watch this episode of @nbcsnl – I am an avid watcher – refuse to promote anything Kardashian https://t.co/G4hgj84OEa — Scott (@Scott2Loudly) September 23, 2021

Debra Messing is a four-time Emmy nominee for Will & Grace, and in 2003 she finally won an award for her role as Grace Adler in the long-running comedy. The show started in 1998 and has run for 246 episodes. Messing is joined by series regulars Eric McCormack (Travelers), Megan Mullally (The Disaster Artist), and Sean Hayes (Q-Force).