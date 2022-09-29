Deadpool Creator Reveals Prediction For Deadpool 3

Rob Liefeld thinks Deadpool 3 will involve Deadpool and Wolverine going on a road trip.

By James Brizuela |

Rob Liefeld is the creator of the character Deadpool, and now the man has revealed what he thinks is on the horizon for the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up in Deadpool 3. According to Liefeld, “Bing Crosby/Bob Hope, Road pictures. I feel like that’s what we’re getting.”

Rob Liefeld thinks that the minds behind Deadpool 3 are going to give us a movie that showcases Wolverine and Deadpool traveling around with one another, which we are sure would be fine for every fan of both characters. Considering that Deadpool constantly breaks the fourth wall, it would be hilarious for him to be addressing the camera in a car with Wolverine, and for Wolverine to not know who Deadpool is even speaking to. There is plenty of opportunity for great jokes if the road trip motif is used in this new sequel movie.

Rob Liefeld also added that he would love to see Deadpool 3 involve Wolverine and Deadpool battling one another with their regenerative capabilities. We have seen Deadpool grow back some of his chopped-off body parts, which have been quite hilarious in the previous movies, but what about when his body is chopped by adamantium claws? Wolverine has only recovered some gaping wounds, as it is quite difficult to cut through adamantium, which could leave him open to Deadpool trying such a thing with his katanas.

Rob Liefeld created Deadpool with Fabian Nicieza back in the early 1990s and saw the character make his debut in New Mutants #98, which hit the shelves in February of 1991. Since then, the Merc with a Mouth has grown into one of the most beloved Marvel characters, with his popularity skyrocketing since Ryan Reynolds took on the role in the Deadpool movies. Now, Rob Liefeld gets to predict what happens in Deadpool 3.

While Deadpool has not yet been indoctrinated in the MCU, that is finally set to happen in 2024, and the bombshell that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine has been one of the most talked about news stories this week. Rob Liefeld has predicted what could happen in Deadpool 3, but the man is clearly just excited that Deadpool and Wolverine are finally teaming up in a movie. That is a feeling that is shared by anyone who happens to be a fan of any Marvel movie that has come out so far.

Rob Liefeld predicting a road trip movie for Deadpool 3 isn’t that wild of a concept either, as that same idea was spoken about by Ryan Reynolds as the plan before the Disney/Fox merger took place. Reynolds could have some creative control over the newest movie, and that same idea might find its way back into the grand scheme of things.

We just share the same level of happiness that Rob Leifield feels about the new Deadpool 3 movie, and we could not have asked for a better team-up and return of arguably the biggest Marvel character/actor ever. We hope to see Hugh Jackman continue the role past this sequel, but if he rides off into the sunset after portraying Wolverine one final time, we are going to be happy with that too.