Dave Bautista Joining Another Huge Superhero Franchise?

By Doug Norrie | 15 seconds ago

Dave Bautista is making big-budget franchises part of his career path at this point and he might be adding another big one to the list. While he will be wrapping up his run for the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next couple of years. There are some rumors out there that he could be switching teams and heading over to DC to keep working with director James Gunn. According to We Got This Covered, Dave Bautista is considering taking part in The Suicide Squad when they eventually come out with the sequel. This would follow the Giant Freakin Robot exclusive that Dave Bautista was gearing up to join the DC universe.

While only a rumor at this point, there is good reason to believe Dave Bautista would be well in line for a role in The Suicide Squad sequel when/ if that eventually hits the big screen. For starters, it was reported back in May that Bautista had actually turned down a role in the James Gunn reboot film when they were originally casting. In that case, Bautista had passed because it was going to conflict with his work on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. And according to Bautista, the latter was set to pay him considerably more money. So that part of the decision-making was handled along the bottom line.

Dave Bautista also cited that signing on to do Army of the Dead was going to open up a new relationship with Netflix that would help him in other productions down the line. This part of the process appears to have worked as well considering that he is set for a follow-up story on the Vegas zombie heist with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas now filming as well as a role in Knives Out 2 as part of a new ensemble cast for that franchise.

But with that relationship basically set in stone, Dave Bautista could now be in line to walk over the DC Extended Universe and get into superhero mode once again. Bautista has said in the past that walking away from Guardians of the Galaxy as Drax the Destroyer was in part because he abhorred the makeup process involved with those productions. He’s also lamented Marvel’s overall handling of the character throughout the last couple of phases. So it isn’t like Bautista is against the comic book genre, but more about the exact role he has/ had in the Marvel franchise.

Dave Bautista mentioned that James Gunn had conjured up a specific role for him in The Suicide Squad and didn’t use it in that first film. That means they have something already banked if Bautista were to ultimately change his mind down the road. Bautista had even said, “I was all up for it, and then I got ‘Army of the Dead… “ That would seem to make it appear that Bautista taking part in the next film may be further down the line than just the rumor stage. And originally, Bautista had said the first proposed The Suicide Squad role was a smaller one compared to what he got in Army of the Dead. We know that the former group could stand to expand its roster moving forward, possibly opening up a bigger part for the actor.

We will next see Dave Bautista on the big screen this fall when Dune releases. In that one he is set to take more of a villain turn playing the incredibly evil Glossu Rabban. It will, for sure, be a new role for the likeable Bautista.