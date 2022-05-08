Chris Pratt Says Jurassic Park Is Finished

By Douglas Helm | 2 hours ago

For fans of the Jurassic Park franchise, there have been a lot of ups and downs over the years. First, we got our incredible introduction to the franchise with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and then two more sequels with The Lost World and Jurassic Park III. This capped off the journey of the original legacy characters. Then years later we got a proper reboot with Jurassic World and the follow-up Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now the star of the new film, Chris Pratt, says that the franchise is finally coming to an end. It should be an incredible experience for those who have stuck with it through the years.

Chris Pratt went on The Today Show to talk about Jurassic World: Dominion. When talking about the movie, Chris Pratt had a lot of interesting things to say. He said, “You know when you go to a fireworks display like the Fourth of July or New Years, there’s always the finale? You’re waiting for it, and then boom! And you’re like, ‘Oh! This is it! This is the finale!’ I feel like the whole movie is that.” He also said that “It’s…30 years in the making, it’s the sixth Jurassic film, it’s the end of this franchise.” It certainly seems like there is a sense of finality to this film and it should be very satisfying for long-time fans. While the franchise may be ending with him involved, it could still mean it continues with some new talent in the near future. You can check out his interview here:

Chris Pratt is live with us on the plaza! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/DkitwygiuP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 5, 2022

Chris Pratt plays the raptor trainer Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie will take place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now dinosaurs are roaming free all over the world. In addition to Chris Pratt, the movie will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, Campbell Scott, Daniella Pineda, Mamoudou Athie, and many more. What will be especially exciting for fans of the original Jurassic Park is the original starring trio will be reuniting on screen for the first time since the first movie. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will all be back and have bigger roles this time around. This lines up with Chris Pratt’s comments, because it likely wouldn’t feel right if we didn’t get to see all of these actors together one last time to go up against these genetically engineered dinosaurs.

Hopefully, bringing Goldblum, Dern, and Neill back into the fold will be the perfect ingredient needed to bring back the magic that the original was able to capture. Although the follow-up movies and the reboot series all had some good elements, none of them are as beloved as the first movie. It would be nice to see the franchise go out on a high note. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom received a 47% from critics and 48% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, so it seems like they could only go up from here. Compare that to the original, which has a 92% critic score and a 91% audience score. The original cast alone should stir up enough nostalgia to at least make it more warmly received than Fallen Kingdom. If you want to revisit the world of dinos one last time, you can see Chris Pratt and the rest of the returning legacy characters in Jurassic World: Dominion when it hits theaters on June 10.