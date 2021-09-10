See Chris Hemsworth’s Insane Workout For Extraction 2

By Doug Norrie | 17 seconds ago

Look, when you play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a certain level of physical fitness that needs to be embodied and applied to really look the part. Sure, Chris Hemsworth had to let it go a bit for fat Thor, but that was simply getting into that piece of the character. He had it worked out by the time they finished things up in the Avengers timeline and he is getting more than prepared for another role that will need him at the top of his physical game. Extraction 2 is on the way and the dude is putting in work to look every bit the part.

Chris Hemsworth posted part of his workout regimen for Extraction 2 on Instagram and it looks pretty intense. Without the use of really anything in the way of weights, machines, or advanced workout technology of any sort (short of a pair of boxing gloves and a bag) this dude gave a glimpse of how he keeps in incredible shape. You can check out the Instagram post and then immediately start feeling bad about yourself. Check out what Hemsworth is up to getting prepped for the role.

Like Chris Hemsworth says in the post, he is moving away from heavy weightlifting and instead going for agility and speed in his workouts. It makes sense considering the differences between a movie like Extraction 2 and what he’s done in his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor. In Extraction he played Tyler Rake, an ex-commando turned mercenary who is given the job of getting a kidnapped Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) out of Dhaka alive. What went down was plenty of hand-to-hand combat and fighting as they worked to escape the hostile city alive.

Considering the nature of the original movie, it stands to reason Extraction 2 plays out much the same way for Chris Hemsworth. While the details of the film aren’t known at this point, it stands to reason he is faced with a similarly hostile situation. And considering how director Sam Hargrave put together the first film, we are sure to get plenty of up-close and frenetic fight scenes that require a not-insignificant amount of training to be able to pull off. That is where these Hemsworth workouts come into play.

Extraction was a somewhat surprising hit for Chris Hemsworth and Netflix. The Russo Brothers penned the script after finishing off Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Avengers timeline, with a fantastic ending. This was their first big-budget film to go up after finishing up with Marvel. It was a massive hit for Netflix and became one of the top performers on the streamer. While the ending was a bit vague around who lived and died, it’s clear with this sequel planned that Hemsworth’s Rake will be back in action.

Chris Hemsworth and company are currently underway filming Extraction 2 in Prague with the expectation that it will be released on Netflix sometime next year. Before that, we will get a possibly bulkier version of Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder when that releases on May 6, 2022.