Chris Evans Playing Thor In New Marvel Project?

One of the biggest moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — a film that had no shortage of big moments — was the reveal that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was worthy to wield Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) powerful hammer Mjolnir. Now, a lot of fans are convinced that Evans will actually be replacing Hemsworth in the role of the god of thunder, but not in the way you may think.

As any Marvel fan who hasn’t been lost in the desert or otherwise unplugged for the past few days knows, the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye dropped on Monday. The story takes place during the holiday season in New York City and the big Broadway hit on Marvel’s Earth is Rogers: a musical based on Captain America’s life. At about the 1 minute and 20 second mark, we get a shot from one of the performances, with the actor playing Rogers front and center. Surrounding him are actors dressed as his comrades in the Avengers, including Thor. In spite of having very little to base it on, a whole lot of fans are convinced — as ComicBook.com reports — that it’s Chris Evans playing Thor. Or, to be more precise, they believe it’s Chris Evans playing the actor who, in turn, is playing Thor on stage. For example:

The guy’s only on screen for a second and the picture is blurry, but we have to admit the face does kind of look like Chris Evans’. It wouldn’t be the first Marvel production in which the creators had fun casting actors playing theatrical versions of Marvel movie characters. Taika Waititi famously paid tribute to 1999’s Dogma by casting Matt Damon — who plays the rogue angel Loki in the Kevin Smith comedy — as an actor playing the trickster god Loki in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Not to mention 2013’s Thor: The Dark World in which Chris Evans makes a classic cameo appearance as Loki disguised as Steve Rogers.

There’s at least one big problem with the theory that it’s Chris Evans in the Thor costume: another actor has taken credit for the role. In an Instagram story, Jason Scott Macdonald — who was part of the ensemble for the Broadway production of Aladdin from 2017 to 2020 — claimed to be the actor playing Thor on stage, and it certainly would make sense to cast a Broadway actor in such a role. Macdonald is not currently listed on IMDb as part of Hawkeye‘s cast, but considering how few members of the cast are on the page that isn’t saying much.

Whether or not it’s Chris Evans playing Broadway Thor, there’s been some interesting news about the other Thor — Chris Hemsworth — possibly having some fun with who the late Stan Lee used to enjoy calling the “Distinguished Competition.” According to an exclusive report from one of our trusted and proven sources, Warner Bros. is campaigning to get Hemsworth to play a DC Comics character on the big screen. There’s no word yet on who that character may be. After all, with Jason Momoa playing Aquaman, you’d think they’d have the whole muscular, bearded, long-haired guy thing covered. But apparently they need a second one now.

Whether or not Chris Evans will be appearing in the series on a Broadway stage or in any other capacity, Hawkeye is set to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24.