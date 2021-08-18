It’s Official, Captain America 4 Will Replace Chris Evans

By Michileen Martin | 6 seconds ago

Chris Evans may very well keep his word and never again appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, but that doesn’t mean Captain America is gone. We now know for sure that a Captain America 4 is on the way with Anthony Mackie in the lead role.

Today Deadline reports that, with or without Chris Evans, a new Captain America movie is coming. The site says Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to appear as the lead in Captain America 4. Few details other than Mackie’s involvement are known, including whether or not Sebastian Stan will reprise the role of Bucky Barnes.

Deadline is also reporting that Malcolm Spellman — who created The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and was its head writer — will be co-writing Captain America 4 with Dalan Musson, who also worked on the Disney+ miniseries. This could indicate that, rather than the series continuing into a second season, the show’s story and some of its dangling threads will continue in Captain America 4. One of those threads is the future of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) who proves to be the enigmatic Power Broker by the end of the series. Introduced in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Chris Evans’ love interest, Sharon Carter is forced to go on the run after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, winding up in the fictional nation of Madripoor where she becomes a powerful criminal.

At the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans made what he has sworn up and down will be his final appearance as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Rogers uses his quest to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in history to relive his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). As an elderly man, he turns his shield over to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

In this year’s miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier we find out Wilson isn’t comfortable with the mantle of Captain America, but that changes when the shield instead goes to the guy who quickly proved to be one of the most hated characters in the MCU, John Walker (Wyatt Russell). By the end of the series, Wilson takes back the name of Captain America as well as the shield Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers wielded ever since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

Another character fans will likely be simultaneously hoping and dreading to see return in Captain America 4 is John Walker. By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the violent hero who fails to live up Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is rebranded U.S. Agent by the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Between her appearance in the Disney+ and her subsequent cameo in Black Widow, Val seems to be gearing up to be in Phase 4 what Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was in Phase 1. Considering she recruits John Walker and in Black Widow sends Yelena (Florence Pugh) on an assassination mission, she certainly seems to have sharper teeth than her predecessor.