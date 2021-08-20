Charlize Theron Getting Sequels To One Of Her Best Movies

By Tyler Pisapia | 4 seconds ago

Charlize Theron may solidify her position as one of the top names in the action genre by bringing back one of her best characters for not only a second but a third outing.

According to WeGotThisCovered, Charlize Theron is looking to bring back her character, Lorraine Broughton (if that is her real name), from Atomic Blonde in a second and third movie that would continue her ongoing and highly lucrative working relationship with Netflix. The outlet reports that the second and third chapters in the saga are in active development, even if there’s nothing public for the streaming giant to report yet.

The news isn’t altogether surprising. In July of 2020 Charlize Theron told The Hollywood Reporter that she and the film’s original director, David Leitch, who also helmed projects like Deadpool 2, John Wick, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and more, are hard at work getting sequels to the film off the ground. The only thing waylaying their progress was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been an update on how that development has been going, until now. However, with 2 sequels on the way, one wonders where the story will go. The original Atomic Blonde script was an adaptation of the graphic novel by Antony Johnston titled The Coldest City. Although it had a 2016 prequel titled The Coldest Winter, it was entirely set in Berlin at the height of the cold war. It’s unclear if the sequels will keep Charlize Theron’s character in one place and try to stick to the gritty espionage aspects of their predecessor or break new ground in a new decade and political debacle.

As fans will note, the possibilities are endless. Because of the way the first movie was structured, precious little is known about the main character that Charlize Theron played. Her loyalties shifted and her priorities seemed to be with whoever was both the most helpful to her, and on the side of the angels. Because of that ambiguity, not only could Lorraine Broughton show up anywhere at any time, but she could be working for pretty much whoever when she does — even herself.

Charlize Theron, meanwhile, is thoroughly working for Netflix at the moment. In addition to sequels to Atomic Blonde, the actress, 46, has quietly become one of the streaming giant’s most reliable A-list stars and producers. She previously backed David Fincher’s popular psychological thriller Mindhunter for two seasons on Netflix. She also produced Adam Sandler’s recent film Murder Mystery for the platform ans well as the reality TV series Hyperdrive, which is billed as a mix between her Fast and the Furious franchise and American Ninja Warrior. She recently wrapped the fantasy adaptation of The School for Good and Evil at Netflix and will begin filming the sequel to her immensely popular action film The Old Guard in the coming months — all under the Netflix banner.

Still, despite all her success in Hollywood, it’s hard for Charlize Theron to avoid questions about an Atomic Blonde sequel given how popular it was and, for lack of a better term, freaking awesome. Now it seems she’ll finally have an answer to those fans in the coming months, and it will last her for another two movies before questions of a fourth start to rear their annoying, but totally necessary, head.