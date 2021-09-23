Carson Daly Being Cancelled For His Views On Law & Order

By Tristan Zelden | 8 seconds ago

Television host and producer Carson Daly (The Voice) is getting slammed on social media this morning (September 23) during an interview (seen below) on the morning show Today with Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime) and Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime). While talking about the new season of the NBC spinoff, the conversation shifted about the relationship between the two actors’ characters and if they will become a couple. Daly commented that it “should never happen,” which erupted in an uproar from fans.

See the interview with Carson Daly and guests in the Today Show clip below.

The interviewers all objected to what Carson Daly said. They ran a poll for viewers to participate in whether the two characters should get romantically involved in the second season of Organized Crime. A whopping 68 percent said yes, 22 percent said no, and 10 were not too sure how they felt about the direction for the two Law & Order characters, detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

It surely was an awkward comment to make with the two leads right next to him, but it would be shocking if Carson Daly faced any consequences for this offhanded remark. Still, fans were a mix of outraged, and others had fun about the moment that occurred—that mixture of takes created for a roast that spread throughout Twitter.

One Law & Order fan, who clearly wants Benson and Stabler together as a couple based on the Twitter handle bensonstabler, posted a screenshot of Mariska Hargitay looking at Carson Daly, perfectly capturing her reaction to his comment about her character’s relationship with her co-star. They tweeted that his career has come to an end live on TV.

“it should never happen” carson daly’s career just ended right on live tv pic.twitter.com/aHCaHMHnyQ — brittany (@bensonsstabler) September 23, 2021

It would not be a Twitter roast without a Spongebob Squarepants meme. One user posted about how fans will be ready to eat Carson Daly alive with a screenshot from the Nickelodeon cartoon where Squidward, Sandy, Spongebob, and other characters are all giving an uncomfortable look, which is probably how many fans of the crime drama procedural are feeling after seeing the clip of The Voice host giving his unpopular opinion.

Carson Daly said he’s against Benson and Stabler finally becoming an item in front Mariska and Christopher on tv, yeah, all the Law and Order fans are coming for his head right now. Pray for this man because he may be unemployed by the end of day. pic.twitter.com/MoWWyQOpLR — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 23, 2021

One user got a screenshot of the co-hosts of the morning show voting on who wants to see Stabler and Benson together at last. Everyone’s hand was raised except the two actors who tried to keep the mystery of what was to come for their characters. Carson Daly was frozen in his response to the situation.

And here is the moment Carson Daly got canceled #EOisEndgame https://t.co/TiuBolu0Db — PZ (@phyllismagg) September 23, 2021

Carson Daly and the other Today hosts interviewed the two stars about tonight’s premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime that went beyond romantic what-ifs. Its second season will follow up with what happened last season as it was quite the dramatic conclusion. Unlike most installments in the cop drama, this one was more story-driven with its big bad guy Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story). The aftermath of the debut outing of the latest entry of the Law & Order franchise should open things up big time between its villain and what it will do with its significant characters who have transitioned from SVU to Organized Crime.