Cancel Culture Has Scared One Star Away From Ever Returning To TV

Cancel culture, whether or not one agrees with it, has permeated every sector of the public space and is only further supported and bolstered by the influence of social media. Some stars like George Clooney have elected to stay off social media altogether in order to better avoid becoming a victim of it. Other famous personalities like John Cleese or Miley Cyrus choose to publicly criticize it. Actress Sharon Osbourne is opting for the former. She Finds reported following her ousting from CBS’ The Talk, Osbourne has decided to steer clear of talk television for good.

Sharon Osbourne’s decision came out of the ramifications caused by her defending Piers Morgan’s inflammatory comments and controversial stance regarding Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s confessions to Oprah about the royal family. Her defense of Morgan ultimately resulted in her having to walk away from The Talk, despite her being one of its original cast members. She expressed that she no longer feels safe being on that type of program.

“I’m not going to go to another TV show that’s talk because I know right now, it’s not a safe place to be, because the slightest thing, the slightest word and you’ve [angered] half the nation. I don’t want to put myself up for that grief, I really don’t.” Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne’s fate in regards to her exit from The Talk, according to Outsider, was officially sealed when fans unearthed comments that Sharon Osbourne had made back in 2018 that were in line with what Piers Morgan had conveyed on Good Morning Britain in March of 2021.

Only time will reveal whether or not Sharon Osbourne will stick to her decision and never return to talk television. However, the Outsider further detailed that even though she is currently remaining firm in her decision to walk away from the cameras, she has expressed interest in working in production instead. Production is actually something that Osbourne has a wealth of experience in. According to IMDb, in the past decade alone she has served as executive producer five times, most recently in 2020 when she produced a documentary about her husband called Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne may be stepping away from television, but that doesn’t mean the rest of her family is leaving the limelight. In a press release, Discovery+ announced that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s two children Jack and Kelly will star in their own two-hour documentary on the streaming platform called Jack and Kelly: Night of Terror. According to the press release, the film will follow the sibling duo to the RMS Queen Mary as they investigate a multitude of reports about the presence of paranormal activity aboard the ship.

Sharon Osbourne’s reaction to cancel culture not unique. Since cancel culture has taken a stronghold in society a great many public figures have yielded to its pressures. However, there are certainly benefits and drawbacks to its presence and in the coming months and years as society continues to evolve in this social media-driven age it is likely that Osbourne’s decision could be adopted by an increasing number of famous personalities.