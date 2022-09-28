A Raunchy Cameron Diaz Movie Is A Hit On Streaming

Cameron Diaz's 2014 comedy Sex Tape is currently one of Hulu's Top 10 most watched movies.

By Britta DeVore |

While that scene in The Counselor may go down as Cameron Diaz’s most jaw-dropping moment on screen to date, the returning star’s role in the sex-positive comedy feature, Sex Tape, is proving to be a popular one among fans. Currently clocking in on Hulu’s top ten, subscribers have made it known that the 2014 movie still holds up. And, with an all-star call sheet featuring some of the top names in Hollywood, paired with a raunchy and laugh-out-loud screenplay, it’s no surprise as to why.

The premise behind Sex Tape is the stuff of nightmares. Cameron Diaz plays Annie Hargrove, who’s married to Jason Segal’s Jay Hargrove. A couple with two kids making a mess of their home, Annie and Jay’s time to be intimate with one another is limited and to make matters worse Jay finds himself unable to perform when they get a moment alone.

To help her husband (and herself) out, Annie suggests that the pair make a sex tape, but after the recording takes place, both members of the couple are less than satisfied with the turn out. Planning on deleting it, Jay accidentally sends copies to several iPads that the duo have gifted to others over the years – as you can imagine, hijinks ensue as they try to wipe away the evidence before the new iPad owners see. Along with Cameron Diaz and Jason Segal, the feature also boasted a lineup that includes names like Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, Rob Lowe, Nat Faxon, Harrison Holzer, Nancy Lenehan, Randall Park, Jack Black, Jolene Blalock, Dave “Gruber” Allen, Kumail Nanjiani, and Artemis Pebdani.

While the slapstick comedy would make a total of $126.1 million when all was said and done, it wasn’t quite a grand slam with critics. The Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel led feature currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a dismal 16% critics score up against an equally unpleasant audience rating of 33%. Who’s to say how the film has found itself taking Hulu by storm, but in this day and age, we could all use some quick laughs at low hanging jokes.

Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz in Sex Tape (2014)

As for Cameron Diaz, the four time Golden Globe nominated actress would go on to star in one more feature before taking a hiatus from the world of entertainment. That final role would see her starring opposite Jamie Foxx, Quvenzhane Wallis, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and David Zayas in a retelling of the classic story of Annie. That was in 2014, and since then the world of the critically acclaimed performer who once held the title of the highest paid Hollywood actress over 40 has been quiet. But, that’s all about to change.

Finally making her way back into the limelight after almost a full decade away, Cameron Diaz has signed on for her next big role in a Netflix feature aptly titled Back in Action. The action-comedy, which doesn’t yet have a full plot description, will see the actress team back up with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx. Horrible Bosses director, Seth Gordon, is lined up to direct the feature that he wrote alongside Neighbors scribe, Brendan O’Brien.

Cameron Diaz’s decision to step back into performing came following years of taking time off to focus more on her own personal goals. During this time away from career, Diaz was able to marry Benji Madden, the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte (are we the only ones who constantly forget that these two are a couple?), and welcome the duo’s daughter, Raddix. This also gave Diaz time to take in those early years of her child’s life without the stress and pressures from the job.

While she shined as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz had her struggles on the way to the top. Hailing from California (where she famously attended high school alongside Snoop Dogg), she booked her first big overseas modeling gig in Paris, but soon found that landing work was a challenge. When she did get that first big break, she later realized that she may have been smuggling drugs into Morocco and not carrying a suitcase full of costumes as she was told.

With another feature on the way, it seems as though Cameron Diaz is coming back to slay the acting world all over again. Although, with the popularity of Sex Tape and several other of her titles blowing up on streaming platforms, it’s like she never left in the first place.