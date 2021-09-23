Britney vs Spears Teaser Promises A Fiery Battle In New Documentary

By Charlene Badasie | 10 seconds ago

Netflix has released a trailer for a brand new Britney Spears documentary, which is set for release the day before the princess of pop heads to court for her next conservatorship hearing. The documentary will explore the legal battle over the pop star’s mental health, autonomy, and the controversial conservatorship overseen by her father.

In the trailer, Britney Spears is heard in an audio recording from her June 23rd testimony at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse where she addressed a judge publicly for the first time, admitting that she is traumatized and pleading, “I just want my life back.”

The project, titled Britney vs. Spears is directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and has been in the works for over a year. The documentary will focus on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, posing questions about the necessity of the highly unusual legal arrangement and the alleged corruption of her father’s involvement. It also tackles larger issues with conservatorship laws and the overall justice system.

“What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was okay?” the trailer says. The film also promises to show Britney Spears’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.

Although the trailer does not reveal who is involved in the Britney Spears documentary, the clip includes voiceovers of various people weighing in on the pop star’s conservatorship saga. “There were financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers,” a voiceover is heard saying. “Britney made other people a lot of money.”

Although Britney Spears had spoken in court in 2019, her testimony this past June created even more interest in her situation, sparking outrage from fans who have been following her case since 2008. It also led to a massive victory for Spears when, following her testimony, her father finally agreed to step down from his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship.

June was also the first time Britney Spears publicly endorsed the #FreeBritney movement, using the hashtag in a caption on her now-deleted Instagram account. She said that she felt “blessed” after earning “real representation”, referring to Judge Penny’s decision to allow her to choose her own counsel.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first documentary to cover Britney Spears’ harrowing conservatorship. Her ordeal became public knowledge thanks to the FX/Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears which aired on 5 February 2021. Released as an edition of The New York Times Presents series, the film chronicled the singer’s rise to fame, her treatment by the paparazzi, her highly publicized 2007 breakdown, and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008. It also focused on the #FreeBritney Movement.

Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears is a Story Syndicate production, in association with Carr Lot Productions. Carr is producing with Sarah Gibson, Kate Barry, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, Jenny Eliscu, and Amy Herdy.

Britney vs. Spears will debut on Netflix on September 28th. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the court will decide at the hearing on September 29th.