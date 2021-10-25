Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie Teaming Up For New Project, See The First Look

By Tyler Pisapia | 2 hours ago

Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie are reprising their iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe characters for a new, exciting Avengers project that exists outside of both film and TV. It was confirmed on Monday that Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie will reprise their respective roles as Captain Marvel and Captain America (formerly Falcon) for a dining experience exclusively for people aboard the Disney Cruise Line in 2022. While the actors themselves likely won’t be on hand for every performance, it seems they’ll step into their characters to film a replicable adventure that will see them battle none other than the villain Ultron to delight diners and Disney Cruise Line passengers of all ages as part of its Worlds of Marvel experience.

Titled Avengers: Quantum Encounters, Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie will be joined by fellow Avengers stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Ant-Man and The Wasp respectively on a first-of-its-kind adventure, according to Disney Parks. Also joining the action are Kerry Condon, doing the voice of Tony Stark’s trusted Artificial Intelligence F.R.I.D.A.Y. and The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand, hot off his impressive impression of Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull, he’ll be lending his immensely impressive voice talents to Ultron. Marquand previously voiced Ultron in Marvel’s Disney+ original animated series What If…? because, apparently, James Spader didn’t want to lend his low baritone to the character again. In addition to Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Disney promises another superhero will show up to help save the day, but the Mouse House is keeping that person’s identity a secret — for now. But they did release a poster for the attraction.

Avengers: Quantum Encounters will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp hosting their first presentation on behalf of the Avengers, showcasing the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world. Unfortunately, Ultron is attracted to things like Captain America’s Shield and Stark Tech being in one easy-to-rob place, so he attacks with a series of drones, forcing the heroes to enlist the help of Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie’s characters to help them fend off the attack, protect the technology and save the day.

When Marvel first announced Avengers: Quantum Encounters months ago, it shared some details about how the interactive dining experience would play out, before fans learned that Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie and the other stars were involved with the project. Everything from the floors to the ceilings will be rigged with CGI effects that allow things like Pym particles to shrink and grow parts of the restaurant. Holographic technology will also be used to give patrons an up-close look and immerse them in the world of Marvel. Guests will also have a control panel at their tables. When they’re not munching on food inspired by cities like Wakanda in Africa, Sokovia in Eastern Europe and, of course, New York City in the U.S., they’ll use these panels to help the heroes defeat the bad guy.

As if seeing Anthony Mackie and Brie Larson reprise some of the most inspiring Marvel characters to date isn’t enough to send you rushing for Disney Cruise tickets, the announcement came with a poster for the event showing all four of the heroes as well as Ultron and a slew of F.R.I.D.A.Y. and/or Ultron drones in action. Does Ultron stand a chance this time around? There’s only one way to find out. Meanwhile, those who want more of Marvel’s favorite Captains in their lives, they’ll have to wait until Brie Larson hits theaters in The Marvels in 2023 and Anthony Mackie gets his own Captain America standalone movie at a yet to be determined date.