Boba Fett Movie Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

We are just two months away from diving deep into the adventures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. While we are still missing our enigmatic bounty hunter, by the end of 2021, The Book of Boba Fett will see him return to the screen. Thankfully, Disney is in a mood to treat its fans and the coming month is pre-destined to see many new additions to Disney+ including a Boba Fett movie!

Disney is gearing up to celebrate November 12, i.e., Disney+ Day with a massive lineup of new content that will be added to the streamer’s expansive library. Recently, the House of Mouse released a short trailer giving a glimpse of the titles that subscribers can binge watch on the auspicious day. The trailer includes a Boba Fett movie, which is a special behind-the-scenes documentary titled Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett. As per the description, the special will explore and celebrate “the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.”

We catch a few glimpses in the trailer of the actor Temuera Morrison (or Jeremy Bulloch in the original Star Wars trilogy), clad in his iconic armor and getting ready for his scenes. Judging by the brief scenes, it is apparent that the Boba Fett movie will trace the creation and history of the character in great detail. So, get ready to witness the works and efforts that went into everything concerning Boba Fett, whether it was his first appearance back in Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back or his reappearance in The Mandalorian.

Boba Fett’s last cinematic appearance was in Star War: Episode IV- Return of the Jedi, where he tumbled to his apparent death after he fell into the Pit of Carkoon thanks to a rather blind Han Solo. While he appeared in The Mandalorian and has reclaimed his beloved armor, it has not been clarified as to how he survived the deathly jaws of the Sarlacc pit. It is highly unlikely that the Boba Fett movie will solve this mystery as it is probably reserved to be revealed in The Book of Boba Fett. But we can certainly expect directors and writers associated with both shows to talk at length about what led to the revival of one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters.

While the Boba Fett movie will be exploring the past of the bounty hunter, the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett will be carrying his story forward. Last we saw Boba, he had returned to Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, killed Bib Fortuna who used to be Jabba’s majordomo prior to his death, and took over the throne with his trusty partner-in-crime, Fennec Shand, by his side. Given his redemption arc in The Mandalorian, it won’t come as a surprise if he ends up being the harbinger of justice and peace in Tatooine.

Apart from the Boba Fett movie special, Disney+ will also see the addition of new titles like Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Home Sweet Home Alone, The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2, as well as shorts like Olaf Presents, Paperman, etc. But undoubtedly, the documentary about our favorite Star Wars legend steals the spotlight!