Boba Fett Is Blowing Up After Disney Makes A Major Announcement

The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ this December, but a month before Temuera Morrison returns as the galaxy’s most un-killable bounty hunter, the streaming service will give subscribers a special all about one of the most iconic figures in all of Star Wars.

Disney shared a list of special releases for Disney+ Day (per CNet) — Friday, November 12 — which will include a special “celebrating the history and legacy” of the bounty hunter who transported the frozen Han Solo to Tattooine. Not much else was revealed about the special, but if you know anything about the making of Boba Fett, then you likely know that between the parades, animated series, live-action voice and body work, radio plays, video games, and more, well over a dozen actors have played Boba Fett over the years (and that’s not even including the guy who voices him on Robot Chicken). Along with Temuera Morrison, the bounty hunter has been played by Dee Bradley Baker, Jason Wingree, Don Francks, and even — no , we’re not kidding — Ed Begley Jr. So, there’s probably plenty for the Disney+ special to cover.

As far as The Book of Boba Fett, that’s still scheduled to drop on Disney+ in December, and we managed to get an exclusive scoop on the titles of the first eight episodes. Like the titles for individual episodes of its predecessor The Mandalorian, individual entries for the upcoming series will enjoy short, simple chapter names like The Champion, The Assassin, and The Syndicate.

Boba Fett made his first onscreen appearance in an animated sequence during the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. He’s voiced by Don Francks in the much maligned TV special, and has a lot more lines than his live-action counterpart when he makes his debut in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. With the exception of one scene — he was replaced by John Morton in the hallway scene where he tells Darth Vader “He’s no good to me dead” — Jeremy Bulloch did the body work for Fett in Empire and the follow-up Return of the Jedi.

Jason Wingreen did the voice work for Boba Fett, which the late actor said amounted to no more than ten minutes of work. Wingreen was arguably somewhat mistreated as the original voice of the bounty hunter. His work went uncredited until 2000, and he didn’t receive any residual compensation for his voice work, in spite of the voice being used in Star Wars toys. When the special editions of the original trilogy got new home releases in 2004, Wingreen’s voice was replaced with Morrison’s.

The next actor to make a big splash as Boba Fett was a lot smaller than the others. The young Daniel Logan played Boba Fett in 2002’s Attack of the Clones. Not only did fans learn for the first time that Boba was a clone of his father Jango (Temuera Morrison), but in the wake of Mace Windu’s (Samuel L. Jackson) killing of Jango Fett, Star Wars fans were treated to what remains one of the most iconic images of the prequels — Boba Fett holding the head of his father, still in its helmet.

The Book of Boba Fett starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen is set to premiere on Disney+ this coming December.