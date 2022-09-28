Bob Odenkirk’s Best Movie Is Killing It On Streaming

Bob Odenkirk's Nobody is currently #10 on HBO Max.

By Douglas Helm |

If you’re in the mood to see Bob Odenkirk as an absolute badass, you’re not alone. His entertaining and electric 2021 action film Nobody is currently climbing the streaming charts, hitting #10 on HBO Max this week. If you like the John Wick franchise, then Nobody is definitely worth a try.

It’s no coincidence that Nobody is reminiscent of John Wick, since a lot of the creative team from the latter was involved. David Leitch was a producer on Nobody with previous credits that include co-directing the first John Wick, producing it, and executive producing the second and third films of the franchise. Derek Kolstad, known for writing the first three John Wick movies, wrote Nobody.

With the John Wick DNA and the talents of Bob Odenkirk, it’s no surprise that Nobody was so well-liked. The film currently has an 84% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% from audiences. Along with Odenkirk, the top-notch cast is rounded out by Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Nobody features Bob Odenkirk as a downtrodden, mild-mannered man who lives a fairly ordinary, albeit disappointing life. When his house is robbed, he seeks revenge and reignites his skills as a former government assassin. His revenge gets him wrapped up with a drug lord and he ends up fighting for his life.

Despite being released during a tumultuous time for theaters, Nobody did surprisingly well at the box office. The film set out with a $16 million budget and managed to bring in $57.5 million worldwide. Bob Odenkirk’s performance was undoubtedly a draw and the knock-down drag-out fight scenes helped it to stand out as well.

If you’re familiar with the John Wick franchise, you’re likely well aware of how incredible the fight choreography is. Nobody has the same DNA and it shows. Bob Odenkirk also does incredible as the badass, despite that not being a typical role for him.

With that kind of reception, you would expect the studios to fast-track a sequel, but that doesn’t seem to be the case — at least not yet. Derek Kolstad did say that he was writing a sequel and that it was in the early stages of development, but there’s nothing official from the studios yet. Also, Kolstad mentioned that there’s a possibility that Nobody and John Wick would crossover.

As cool as it would be to see Bob Odenkirk and Keanu Reeves taking on bad guys together, the two movies are made by different studios, so it’s not quite clear how this might happen. Director Ilya Naishuller even seemed skeptical of the possibility when talking about Kolstad’s comments. He noted that they are made by different studios but that “Stranger things have definitely happened.”

While we won’t get our hopes up for a crossover anytime soon, a Nobody sequel definitely seems like it would be in the cards. It’s certainly encouraging for fans to see the movie doing so well on streaming. Regardless of if a sequel or crossover happens, it’s definitely worth checking out Bob Odenkirk’s best movie.

In the meantime, Bob Odenkirk just finished up one of his best shows Better Call Saul. While Nobody was too much of a straight-up action movie to really get Oscar attention, there’s no reason that Odenkirk doesn’t deserve Emmys for his performance of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman. However, that hasn’t been the case so far.

Despite amassing a mind-boggling number of nominations over the years, Bob Odenkirk has yet to win an Emmy for Better Call Saul. In fact, the show has yet to win an Emmy in any major category. In other words, the show has been consistently robbed year after year.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn definitely deserve some Emmy wins for Better Call Saul and they’ll get one last chance at the next Emmy ceremony. Although they didn’t take home any wins at the last show, they’ll be eligible for the second half of the final season. If the Emmy voters have any sense of justice, Better Call Saul should definitely sweep its final Emmys appearance.

Regardless of what awards Bob Odenkirk wins, there’s no stopping you from checking out his best work. You can watch the final season of Better Call Saul on AMC+. You can catch Nobody on HBO Max.