Bill Murray Appearing In An Upcoming Marvel Movie?

In the world of comic book movies, one no longer needs the hulking physique or ability to pull off all sorts of death-defying stunts to become part of a franchise. And that looks like it is going to be the case with Bill Murray who could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for an upcoming movie. It would be a fantastic addition, more proof that Marvel has done an adept job at balancing the action with the comedy through its run of many productions.

The rumor about Bill Murray getting a part in a future Marvel movie took a bit of digging on the part of internet sleuths, but some think they’ve cracked the casting code. There had been a posting on the casting site Mandy.com (via theDirect) of a Bill Murray photo double, though it had the name, John Townsend. This was for a production called Dust Bunny which had already been outed as the working / secretive title for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The listing has since been taken down, but plenty of folks were able to jump on the rumor mill. Frankly, that it was removed from Mandy might be the sign that it actually is true.

While a quick casting posting isn’t proof-positive that Bill Murray is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s believable that it could happen. With the way this franchise is trending, signing on huge star after huge star, and setting up strong comedic elements in many of their films, putting him into the mix makes a ton of sense. And Paul Rudd’s turn as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man has been one of the funniest of the bunch. He took a character given a weird set of skills and turned it into a hilarious take on the comic book story, an unwitting participant in some of the biggest stories the universe had to offer.

Again, is Bill Murray for sure cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? That is far from official at this point. And we know that Marvel is about as secretive a studio as it gets. Heck, they have their own secret police system to make sure leaks don’t happen and that surprises are kept almost entirely in-house. But this one might have slipped through the cracks.

Bill Murray or no, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in the middle of shooting after facing significant delays because of the Coronavirus and other, on-set issues that have pushed back the timeline. It’s set to be released sometime in 2023 and will be the third movie in the franchise with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly both returning to reprise their roles.

As for Bill Murray, while we might need to wait for definitive Marvel casting news, we do know that he is set for a couple of other flicks in the near future. He’s set to team back up with Wes Anderson in the iconic director’s next film which currently doesn’t have a title. That’s going to include some big names like Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody among many others.