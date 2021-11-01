See Bill Murray Try To Make Things Right With Marvel After Spoiling His Secret Role

By Doug Norrie | 9 seconds ago

When it comes to movie studios, Marvel is one of the best secret-keepers around, able to bring on industry stars, have major cameos, and flip stories on their heads, all while keeping things often completely under wraps. They work hard at this level of secrecy, wanting to give viewers the chance to experience some of the biggest moments in real-time. It’s all well-crafted though can be undone quickly if an actor or actress happens to let something slip. That’s what went down with Bill Murray recently when he “accidentally” let on that he had actually filmed a Marvel movie, and that he’d be appearing in the next Ant-Man flick.

As something of a mea culpa (but not really) Bill Murray appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the (not) casting and try to lend a little humor to the situation. In the video, Bill Murray appears with a couple of other folks who are acting as “translators” about the slip-up. They are French and this is a reference to the movie he is now promoting, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. You can also see that while explaining this piece about his role in the Marvel movie, Murray has a well, interesting, look. Check it out:

Bill Murray is sitting between two translators who are there for nothing more than hilariously spot-on comedic effect. He turns to them for explanations on things he already knows of course. And those things on his legs? He describes them as things “athletes wear”. When the topic comes to Bill Murray possibly starring in a Marvel movie, he is conspicuously bland and formulaic about the topic. He mostly just says that he knows the other people who are in the movie, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, etc, and then says that he is mostly just aware of the flick. He does most of this by talking to and through his “translators”. All of this is comedic theater around the idea that Murray is going to be in the next Ant-Man movie and that he probably wasn’t supposed to have said anything about it.

The buzz had begun a few weeks ago when a casting website had a listing for an actor in the next Ant-Man that many thought was actually Bill Murray. Then the icon let it completely out of the bag when speaking with a German newspaper last week. In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine (via Deadline), Murray said, that he had worked with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director to which he added, “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever…” There were still some pieces of the puzzle to put together from Murray’s quotes, but it was pretty obvious that he had been part of this Marvel movie.

It isn’t totally clear what role Bill Murray will have in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but it is just another sign that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded its brand and footprint to include actors and actresses who wouldn’t normally be associated with “superhero” movies. We are well beyond the flash and bang of the early, Phase One movies. There is such a massive landscape now that it’s open for nearly everyone to get involved if they want to. And that’s the case with Bill Murray who liked a director, will take all manner of roles and likely slots in perfectly to the comedic tone of the Ant-Man movies. Even if he hasn’t technically said it, we know it to be the case that he’s coming to the Marvel Universe.