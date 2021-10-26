Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Doctor Strange 2 Is In Trouble?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 7 seconds ago

It has not been a good week for fans of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Steven Strange, who have been eagerly awaiting the adventures of the Sorcerer Supreme to follow the chaos promised in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was recently announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been delayed and shifted to a later date in 2022. Is all not well with the much-anticipated Doctor Strange 2? Well, Cumberbatch has confirmed that is indeed the case.

Upon being asked to share whatever he can about the upcoming film, Benedict Cumberbatch said that Sam Raimi and others involved with Doctor Strange 2 are currently in the middle of reshoots. He claimed these had the team “in the middle of making it even better.” He further revealed that even though shooting for the film wrapped up in September this year, further reshoots will be conducted in November and December. Raimi took over the reins of Doctor Strange 2 after Scott Derrickson stepped down due to creative differences. Is the studio not too happy with the end result or is the reason simply to make the film better? We will never know. See Benedict Cumberbatch address the reshoots in the video below.

In a new interview on the Today show, Benedict Cumberbatch reveals there will be additional reshoots for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS in November and December! pic.twitter.com/W4u30O4oqY — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) October 25, 2021

Doctor Strange 2 has not been the only film that has been delayed as Disney recently announced that the debut timetable of all projects scheduled for 2022 and 2023 has been pushed back. As all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are connected, the domino effect of the delay of one film on others is understandable. But why was the Doctor Strange sequel postponed in the first place? Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealed the answer during his appearance on the Today Show along with Claire Foy for promoting his new film, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Apart from being affected by the change in the release date of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2, the films have also been affected by delayed productions. Indiana Jones 5 was most probably shifted because of the shoulder injury Harrison Ford sustained on the sets of the film. While director James Mangold continued shooting scenes that didn’t involve the actor, Ford’s absence (though he has now returned) has considerably delayed the production. On the other hand, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is yet to finish filming in Atlanta while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s production has already been delayed twice.

As mentioned above, Benedict Cumberbatch’s movie isn’t the only Marvel film to see delays. As per the new release dates for the Disney productions, Thor: Love and Thunder has been shifted from May 6, 2022, to July 8, 2022; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from July 8, 2022 — to November 11, 2022; Indiana Jones 5 from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023; The Marvels from November 11, 2022, to February 17, 2023; and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from February 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023. An untitled Marvel movie has been delayed from November 3, 2023, to November 10, 2023, while four more Disney films–two Marvel features, a 20th Century Fox film, and one Disney film–have been removed from the schedule. As for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2, the film’s release has been delayed by more than a month and its new premiere date is May 6, 2022.

While Doctor Strange 2 has been pushed back, we will definitely be seeing Benedict Cumberbatch in action this December with Spider-Man: No Way Home where he will be busy dealing with the multiversal mayhem waiting to be unleashed!