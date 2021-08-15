The Batgirl Movie: Directors Hired, It’s Officially Happening

By Rick Gonzales | 6 seconds ago

The Batgirl movie. It has been talked about for years. As in, DC has had plans for a long time to bring the superhero to the big screen in a solo adventure. So, is this still the plan and if so, what exactly do we know about it?

Batgirl Movie Officially Announced

All was quiet on the Batgirl movie front until AT&T’s Analyst & Investor Day 2021 presentation. The subject was being discussed at the March 12, 2021 event, and during the discussion, a graphic was presented behind the speaker. The graphic showed logos of the various movies, shows, and video games in which DC was still or planning on producing. It had the logos of Superman & Lois, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Suicide Squad, Gotham Knights, and Harley Quinn amongst others. But tucked in the upper right-hand corner was apparent confirmation that Batgirl was still on the DC agenda, as her logo sat there for all to see.

Here it is…

Now the movie has been confirmed and it’s in pre-production.

The People Making The Batgirl Movie Now

Yes, Batgirl is happening. And as confirmed by the trades, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have signed to direct. The duo last helmed the action sequel Bad Boys For Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Kristin Burr, who last worked on Disney’s Cruella, is set to produce.

Writing duties have been handed over to Christina Hodson. If her name sounds familiar, well it should. Hodson began her career writing the horror flick Shut In, following that up with the thriller Unforgettable, which co-starred Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl. Her next two movies were biggies, the 2018 blockbuster Bumblebee and then the 2020 hit, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. And not to be outdone by any of her earlier scripts, Hodson is now working on The Flash movie. So, Batgirl looks to be in great hands with Hodson.

Where You’ll Watch The Batgirl Movie

As Warner Bros. continues to try to get its HBO Max streaming service up to snuff, one question we all have is: would a potential Batgirl movie go to the big screen, the small screen, or both?

While Warner’s plans for 2021 include all their big movies being released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max, they have also just recently announced that beginning in 2022 they will forgo the duel release and opt for the more traditional big-screen premiere.

This change doesn’t mean a Batgirl production will see the big screen. Walter Hamada, the President of DC-based films, said in recent interviews that DC plans to release some of their movies straight to the HBO Max streaming service. Of course, Hamada didn’t relay which movies would go straight to the streamer, but Batgirl may be one of the titles to bypass a feature film theatrical release.

As it turns out, as of mid 2021, the Batgirl movie is expected to release exclusively on HBO Max.

The Cast Of The Batgirl Movie

Early on, there were some intriguing names mentioned as possibilities for the Batgirl movie Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Karen Gillan, and Alison Brie.

Here’s our pick…

A Batgirl film was just confirmed for HBO Max, and I can't help but think of Anya playing Babs.#AnyaTaylorJoy #TheBatman #DCEU pic.twitter.com/EAZsxc2g3h — Delar (@dellark_) March 12, 2021

Now, though, we have an official announcement. Leslie Grace, the actress who recently turned heads with her performance in In The Heights, has been cast as Batgirl for the DC film.

Leslie Grace, the New Batgirl for DC

When Batgirl Will Be Released

A production start date has not been set. There is also no exact release date from Warner Bros. However, they have said that the movie will release on HBO Max sometime in 2022, so, soon! Check back on this page for updates in the future once they’re confirmed.

Is The Batgirl Movie In The DC Universe?

All signs point to the new Batgirl movie taking place in the Snyderverse. These are still just rumors so far, but ones that people are getting excited about. Could this mean that we’ll see familiar DC characters appear? Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn, has said she’ll talk to DC about it. Hopefully, there will be more updates on that soon.

Joss Whedon Gets Kicked Off The Project

Back in 2017, Joss Whedon infamously took over for departing director Zack Snyder on Justice League. Warner Bros. was so thrilled to have the director on board, they gave him Batgirl to write, direct and also produce the DC character. Whedon agreed and at first and it looked like Warner and DC were going to fast-track the film.

With Whedon agreeing to write the Batgirl movie script, it was to be based on the New 52 version of Barbara Gordon, where she regained the use of her legs after being paralyzed by the Joker in the graphic novel The Killing Joke. This version of Barbara Gordon, whose story was written by Gail Simone, was one of the most popular of Barbara Gordon’s stories.

Batgirl’s New 52 version

But something happened on the way to Batgirl movie production and we can only assume it was Whedon’s take on Justice League. When that movie bombed, Whedon stepped (or was pushed) away from Batgirl.