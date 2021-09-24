Batgirl Movie Just Landed A Major Marvel Player

By Apeksha Bagchi | 11 seconds ago

Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Warner Bros. is busy setting the stage for introducing new players in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The upcoming Batgirl movie, which is yet to fine-tune a lot of details, recently roped in another key player for the project after casting Leslie Grace to play the titular character. It has been reported that Natalie Holt, the amazing British composer who composed the soul-stirring score for Disney+’s Loki, has been brought on board to score the soundtrack for the upcoming DC film as well.

The big news was dropped by Holt on Twitter, wherein the composer shared that she has been finally given the green light to publicly reveal that she has joined the upcoming Batgirl movies as its composer. After Loki, the Batgirl movie will mark the second time Holt gets the opportunity to compose the soundtrack for a superhero project. Way to go, girl!

Oh I’m allowed to say now, next up.. 🦇-girl — Natalie Holt (@filmmusicholt) September 23, 2021

The Batgirl movie is currently set to be another DCEU film to debut exclusively on HBO Max. They recently cast In The Heights star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordan a.k.a. Batgirl who runs her own vigilante missions in Gotham City. In the comics, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon and debuted in Detective Comics issue #359. As Batgirl, Grace will become the first Latina actress to play the superhero in the DC universe and she is taking the opportunity very seriously.

Recently, in a chat with Variety, Grace revealed how her “brain broke” when the filmmakers of the Batgirl movie revealed to her that she has been cast to play the titular character. Soon after receiving the news, Grace immediately started doing her homework on Barbara Gordon and began reading every comic book featuring the character. While it is yet unknown whether Grace’s Batgirl exists in Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight universe or is from or Robert Pattinson’s Batman world, she has assured that her Batgirl will be an ass-kicking badass in the film. She boasts, “the dreams of other people who look like me, who may feel it’s not an opportunity for them.”

Though originally, Warner Bros. hunted for a female director to helm Batgirl, they changed their decision and it was announced in 2017, that The Avengers director Joss Whedon has been brought on board to write, direct, and produce the untitled Batgirl movie. But by 2018, he had stepped down from the project as even though it was an “exciting project,” he wasn’t able to craft a story worthy of the character’s proper DCEU debut. The film is now being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, based on a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), who has also penned the screenplay for the upcoming The Flash.

As mentioned above, plot details about the Batgirl movie are being kept under tight wraps. Though it was recently reported that the Oscar-winning J.K. Simmons who played Commissioner James Gordon in Justice League, is in discussions with Warner Bros. to reprise his character in the upcoming film. This would hint that Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon is somehow connected to Ben Affleck’s Batman. Does this mean that there might be a possibility of a Batman-Batgirl action feature down the line? While there are countless possibilities, more answers will only appear once the film actually starts production, which is expected to begin sometime in November this year.