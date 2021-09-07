Avengers 5 Is Officially Happening

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

When Avengers: Endgame made its theatrical debut in 2019, it marked the official end of an era. Leading up to the film’s premiere, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was very forthcoming about the fact that Endgame would serve as the conclusion to all the movies that had existed within the Marvel Cinematic Universe up until that point. Since the twenty-two-movie-long saga’s completion, fans have been wondering if and when a new story arc would begin. Feige recently sat down in an interview with Collider and revealed that an Avengers 5 is definitely happening and is, in fact, already in the process of being developed.

In the interview, Collider asked Feige when fans could expect to see a movie like Avengers 5. Feige responded to the query by stating that there needed to be a “reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga.” He immediately followed that up, confirming that the beginning of a “new saga…is already underway and already started.”

While Kevin Feige didn’t offer any specific information about what an Avengers 5 type film could look like or even if that was part of this new saga that has already begun development, it is clear that the gears have already been put in motion for another story arc with a new cast of characters to begin.

A film like Avengers 5 is still definitively a long way off. However, since the initial story concluded, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not slowed down in the slightest. Most recently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) has been released exclusively in theaters and has been deemed by critics and publications like NBC News as Marvel’s most visually captivating and impressive film to date. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) tells the story of martial arts aficionado Shang-Chi as he is lured into the Ten Rings organization and is compelled to come to terms with his personal demons of the past. The success of the movie goes beyond its astounding visuals. In fact, its performance at the box office not only broke Labor Day weekend records but it has not even been hampered by the ramifications of the pandemic.

Fans have also been eagerly anticipating another movie whose character could pop up in an Avengers 5 type film. Ever since the official trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, the internet has been abuzz with both excitement and speculation. Giant Freakin Robot reported that the trailer broke records when it received over 356 million views over the span of just twenty-four hours.

The forward momentum for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stronger than ever, and even though the release of a film like Avengers 5 is not around the corner, it is on the horizon. It is clear that Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios have already put the wheels in motion for Marvel’s next generation of characters. Until then, however, fans can still flock to the movies now to experience Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and look forward to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.