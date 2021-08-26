Arnold Schwarzenegger Loses Major Sponsor After Attack On Anti-Maskers

By Doug Norrie | 24 mins ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a pretty epic rant about anti-mask and anti-vaccine folks a couple of weeks ago that saw him firmly planted his muscular flag in the ground about where he stood on the subject. While he was applauded in some circles, there wasn’t universal approval around some of his opinions. And apparently, the rant has cost him at least one sponsor for an upcoming competition Schwarzenegger was promoting. According to USA Today, REDCON1, a sports supplement company has pulled out of sponsorship for an upcoming bodybuilding competition hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold Schwarzenegger

REDCON1 did give some explanation for why they decided to no longer support Arnold Schwarzenegger following his rant. The company’s founder Aaron Singerman posted on Instagram with the thought process around pulling their sponsorship promise and wouldn’t be backing Arnold Schwarzenegger anymore. The more than two-minute video on the social media platform Singerman addressed why a purportedly pro-American company wouldn’t want to do business with Schwarzenegger anymore. You can see the post below, though in summary Singerman says, referring to Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Anyone who says “screw your freedoms” is un-American, and REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand. We support freedom of choice.”

Singerman is referring to what Arnold Schwarzenegger had to say during an interview with National Security Council member Alexander Vindman and CNN’s Bianna Golodrya. Schwarzenegger went on for some time about his frustrations with some people using their personal freedoms as the reasoning behind not choosing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or not wearing masks in public places. In addition to the aforementioned “Screw your freedom” line, Arnold Schwarzenegger also railed about personal freedoms not eclipsing what he believes is the right thing to do in this situation. He said that he believes there are “obligations” and “responsibilities” when it comes to containing the virus at this point. You can see part of that interview and dialogue below.

“Screw your freedom.”



— Arnold @Schwarzenegger slams people who refuse to follow CDC COVID guidelines. pic.twitter.com/KqNmL9V9K6 — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021

Whether there is further fallout for Arnold Schwarzenegger regarding his comments around others’ personal freedoms during the pandemic remains to be seen. Considering this particular line of thinking has become so divisive and polarizing at this point, there could be more companies who don’t wish to support Schwarzenegger. But that line cuts both ways with plenty of others applauding what Arnold Schwarzenegger had to say on the topic.

So far, it hasn’t had any effect on the work Arnold Schwarzenegger has coming up on the big screen in the near future. The 74-year-old, former Governor of California has plenty lined up over the next few years. He is going to team back up with Danny Devito for Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 comedy that began pivoting Schwarzenegger’s in a new direction, showing he had some comedic chops as well that existed beyond just the muscle-bound roles he’d had up until that point.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be reprising his Conan role that really kickstarted his career when he appears in The Legend of Conan. That film doesn’t have any set-in-stone production timelines right now, but it does look like we will be returning to that world soon enough. Stay tuned to see if Arnold Schwarzenegger has any more folks jumping ship after his most recent comments.