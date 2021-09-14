An Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Just Got Rebooted In Secret

By Apeksha Bagchi | 5 seconds ago

There have been rumors of many past iconic films starring the amazing Arnold Schwarzenegger being revived with remakes and sequels. But while we were busy focusing on plenty of maybes, another successful film of the stars from the ’90s was quietly rebooted, shot in silence, and is now ready for release without even the faintest whisper that it was being developed in the first place!

In its exclusive report, Deadline has revealed that a reboot of the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Eraser, titled Eraser: Reborn, was shot without any fanfare or promotion this summer. But just because the filming was a hush-hush affair doesn’t mean that the reboot’s cast isn’t anything to rave about. The film star Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood along with Jacky Lai from V-Wars, McKinley Belcher III from Ozark, and Eddie Ramos from Animal Kingdom. The film is currently in post-production.

In the 1996 film, Arnold Schwarzenegger played the character of U.S. Marshal, John Kruger, who works for the Witness Security Protection Program (WITSEC) and excels in faking the deaths of high-profile witnesses to throw anyone off who is planning to kill them. But soon he gets entangled in a bigger conspiracy when he is assigned to protect Lee Cullen (Vanessa Williams), a senior executive who is risking her life to testify against an illegal arms deal. The reboot is keeping the major plotline from the 1996 film- this time we will be following the story of U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard who is considered an expert in staging authentic fake deaths for witnesses to save their lives.

Apart from the general plotline of the reboot, all that is known about the story is that Dominic Sherwood will be playing the lead role originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but with a different name. The film, directed by John Pogue, is produced by Hunt Lowry and Patty Reed. The film, made for Warner Bros Home Entertainment, is due for a home entertainment release sometime in spring 2022.

The original 1996 film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan, Vanessa Williams, James Coburn, and Robert Pastorelli, was a big commercial success even though it wasn’t exactly a favorite of the critics. Made on a budget of $100 million, Eraser went on to gross $242 million and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing in 1997.

As mentioned above, there are many rumors that other iconic films of Arnold Schwarzenegger are in the process of being rebooted. In the past few months, insider Daniel Richtman has reported about multiple films from the actor’s resume starting with 1985’s mildly successful Commando, which is presumably getting rebooted. He has also shared that Dwayne Johnson is being considered as a replacement for Arnold Schwarzenegger in the future Terminator films and that the Jumanji actor is also planning to reboot Total Recall.

There are plenty of other rumors out there, but apart from the reboot of Eraser, there is only one other confirmed news- Deadline had revealed earlier this year that Stephen King’s The Running Man, which was originally turned into the 1987 film of the same name and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, is getting another direct adaptation with Edgar Wright at the helm. But given the rich treasure trove of amazing films that Schwarzenegger has made memorable, it won’t be a surprise if all the above rumors end up being true.