Anthony Mackie Says Chris Evans Is More Like Captain America Than We Realized

Anthony Mackie says that Chris Evans is like Steve Rogers in that the actor has completely retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Jennifer Asencio |

Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be taking over the Shield from Captain America in Captain America: New World Order, due out in 2024. In an interview with E! News, the Captain America star addressed any return of Steve Rogers, the character played by Chris Evans. He also talked about Evans himself, and how the actor has moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very similar way to his on-screen character.

Avengers: Endgame saw the transfer of the Captain America persona from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Cap makes the choice to return to the past and retire from carrying the Shield. Sam Wilson is also known as The Falcon and is one of the heroes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the 2021 series finale of the Marvel/Disney+ show, Sam Wilson finishes this transfer of power, setting the stage for the 2024 movie.

Anthony Mackie hinted that actor Chris Evans retired from the role of Steve Rogers as entirely as Steve Rogers retired from being Captain America. “Chris is so far gone from Marvel,” he joked in the E! News interview. “Like, Marvel is not even in his radius. He’s so far gone. He’s enjoying life. He’s like an old retired dude.”

It’s true that in 2018, Chris Evans said goodbye to the role (and to Anthony Mackie) when Avengers: Endgame wrapped. There has been a lot of speculation from fans about a return, but Evans has rebuffed this on social media. This includes the gossip that exploded when it was revealed last month that Chris Evans has signed on to appear in another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Despite the storm of speculation, Evans has been steadfast in his denial of a return. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” he insists in a tweet.

Off-screen, however, Evans has not retired from his friendship with Captain America co-stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier. The three actors formed a tight bond during filming, and Anthony Mackie admits they visit one another for social gatherings and birthdays. Playing the team that formed to defeat Hydra has bonded these three men into a real-life brotherhood.

Since his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has been busy, playing the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the titular origin story as well as playing the spoiled Ransom Drysdale in the hit Rian Johnson mystery Knives Out. He is also signed to work with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the holiday film Red Star, due out next year.

Anthony Mackie himself has been busy with the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, like Avengers: Endgame. He is also known for appearances in the dystopian science-fiction series Altered Carbon and Black Mirror. He is looking forward to taking over the mantle of Captain America in the new movie.

Captain America: New World Order has been announced for a 2024 release date, and Anthony Mackie will also be playing the Captain in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025. Fans of Captain America have plenty to look forward to even without the return of Steve Rogers. Chris Evans is done with the role, but Captain America lives on.