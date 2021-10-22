Ambulance: All We About Michael Bay’s Action Movie With Jake Gyllenhaal

By Doug Norrie

When one hears that a Michael Bay flick, an Ambulance movie of all things, is coming down the pike, it doesn’t take a leap of cinematographic logic to picture what we have in store. There should be explosions, sports cars, sweeping slow-motion sequences, more explosions, wide and colorful shots, thinly veiled plot points disguised as a narrative, and more explosions. That’s just the way of the Michael Bay movie world. And I’m completely here for it.

There’s clearly a place for the Michael Bay genre of action films, having carved out a particular niche over the years. But his next movie could be something a little different than what we’ve seen in the past from the director. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the Ambulance movie and what’s to come.

WHAT IS MICHAEL BAY’S AMBULANCE MOVIE ABOUT?

This Ambulance movie is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name and the adaptation follows a couple of bank robbers in the wake of a heist gone wrong. One of them, Will Sharp, is an ex-soldier trying to get enough money to pay off his wife’s medical bills, while Danny is a criminal looking for the time-honored last big score. The bank robbery goes completely off the rails and the two are left on the run through the city, evading a swarm of police officers. Where we get the titular vehicle into the mix is when they hijack an ambulance in order to make their escape. The plot thickens when this particular emergency vehicle is carrying a police officer they shot in the robbery as well as an unsuspecting EMT.

What ensues is an epic shoot’em up flick that has all of the Michael Bay hallmarks. Sure, it has an excessive amount of bullets and explosions, seemingly destroying an entire city in the wake of one bank job gone wrong, but there appears to be some heart here as well. The Ambulance movie looks like it wants to play on some heartstrings along the way. Check out the action-packed trailer for Michael Bay’s Ambulance movie adaptation.

Frankly, the Ambulance movie trailer looks pretty spectacular. Sure, we’ve been fooled by first looks before, but it appears that Michael Bay has grounded some of his industry-leading action pieces into more of a well-rounded film. Looks can be deceiving on the latter part, but there is almost no denying that this film rings a little different than some of Bay’s more recent work.

WHO IS IN THE MICHAEL BAY AMBULANCE MOVIE?

The trailer for this Ambulance movie lays out a star-studded cast. Jake Gyllenhaal is in one lead as Danny, a career criminal who has scoped out the score of the century. The promise of $32 million from this bank job is too good to resist and Gyllenhaal looks every bit the slick criminal while also coming across as a dude we might be able to root for here. Michael Bay has done this kind of thing with characters before, sometimes blurring the lines around morality with his leads.

And then there is Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Will Sharp, a dude just looking for enough cash to make sure he isn’t in medical debt the rest of his life. A somewhat unwitting participant in this score, Sharp’s character appears to be caught up in the mix to the ‘nth degree. Abdul-Mateen has seen his star on a meteoric trajectory of late with leads in last summer’s Candyman reboot as well as roles in the Aquaman franchise and of course as Young Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections.

And what would this Ambulance movie be without an EMT who’s unwittingly become part of this whole affair? That role goes to Eiza Gonzalez who will play Cam Thompson. She caught the wrong shift at the wrong time and now is along for the proverbial ride with these two bank robbers. Undoubtedly, the moral lines are crossed and confused at some point with these three. Other cast members in the Ambulance movie include Garrett Lee Dillahunt and Moses Ingram.

HOW WILL THIS COMPARE TO OTHER MICHAEL BAY MOVIES?

Unlike the 6 Underground which hit Netflix last year or even his previous work in the Transformer franchise, this latest Ambulance movie from Michael Bay does appear to have a bit more of a story and a little more humanity. Bay’s early wins on the big screen included Bad Boys, The Rock, and Armageddon. Each were huge spectacles with a certain comedic underpinning that appealed to a wide audience. This latest looks like it keeps some of the trademark stunts and huge action, while also carrying a considerably more serious tone. It will be interesting to see how it lines up with the director’s other work. He certainly is proud of some of the things they’ve done, posting a number of shots of stunts being performed.

On the set of Michael Bay’s new movie. 🤯



➡️ Via https://t.co/7h2ra8Dab0 pic.twitter.com/2zB4oDf2u4 — FilmFreeway (@FilmFreeway) February 24, 2021

Combining the elements of frenetic and explosive action with just enough story to hold the stunts together can be the hallmark of a good movie for sure. In some ways, this is exactly why we have big screens and popcorn buckets. Michael Bay surely understands this even if some of his more recent offerings have missed the mark.

WHEN WILL THIS AMBULANCE MOVIE HIT SCREENS?

Michael Bay and company are set to release the Ambulance movie on February 18, 2022. It’s being distributed by Universal Pictures which doesn’t currently have a streaming service attached to the studio. They are in a deal to merge with Amazon Studios, though the finer details on that transaction are still being worked out. It’s unlikely that it will be wrapped up prior to the release so there isn’t much chance it ends up streaming in parallel to the big theater release.

When it finally does hit the big screen, it sure looks like Michael Bay’s Ambulance movie will be one of the better ones we’ve seen from the director in some time. At least the early trailers are pointing to a movie that has everything you would want from a high-octane action flick. And we do know that those are in Bay’s wheelhouse.