Amber Heard Solo DC Movie Happening On Streaming?

Ever since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced and got embroiled in ugly legal proceedings, the latter has lost some substantial projects including The Pirates of the Caribbean films and Fantastic Beasts 3. Heard is currently at the receiving end of accusations from her ex-husband and has been the target of Depp fans who want her removed from big films, especially the James Wan-directed sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom to 2017 blockbuster Aquaman. But not only does Warner Bros. have no plans of removing her Mera from the film they are also reportedly planning on bringing her Mera to HBO Max with a solo film!

The murmurs of Amber Heard possibly getting a solo DC film have been around for some time and now We Got This Covered has reported that Warner Bros. is planning to release the film exclusively on their streamer, HBO Max. Currently, Warner Bros. is running short in two categories- a loaded content library on HBO Max to bring in more subscribers and the dearth in the representation of female characters in the DC Extended Universe. If the studio is indeed planning on making another solo female superhero film, Amber Heard is certainly a strong candidate to headline her own adventures.

The rumors of Amber Heard getting her own DC movie were most recently reported by Geekosity Mag, which shared that the studio is planning to give Amber Heard’s Mera her own solo feature and will possibly explore the prospect of her starring in own film series. This news is backed by other rumors that compared to Aquaman, Heard’s role in the sequel is much bigger and prominent. Even the recently released Zack Snyder’s Justice League made an effort to include Mera more, whether it was the extra scenes, her presence in significant plot arcs, or the fact that she was one of the few people accompanying Batman in the Knightmare scene. All these efforts to get Mera in the spotlight do hint at the chances of the actress getting her first DC solo film sans Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the future.

The online vitriol against Amber Heard had been on the rise for a long time. And ever since James Wan announced that filming of Aquaman 2 had begun the public furor against her was reignited with many going so far as to boycott the sequel. But despite the consistent demands from DC fans, Warner Bros. has shown no signs of cutting ties with the actress. The film’s producer, Peter Safran, even explicitly canceled out the possibility of the studio removing Heard from DC films just because of the social media campaign by Johnny Depp fans against her. In fact, the scenario was never even considered in the first place as keeping Heard in Aquaman 2 was exactly “what’s right for the film.”

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” said Safran. “You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

It appears, that at least for now, Amber Heard’s future in the DC Universe is secure despite the online campaigns against her, which makes the possibility of her getting a solo movie in the future not that far-fetched.