Amber Heard’s Aquaman 3 Salary Revealed?

By Doug Norrie | 23 seconds ago

After years of speculation over whether Amber Heard would still have a place in the DC Extended Universe as Queen Mera in the Aquaman franchise, the questions have been answered. She is very much a part of the sequel and could be gearing up for a bigger role in the larger universe’s landscape before it is all said and done. That continued commitment to keeping Amber Heard around looks like it is going to net her a pretty penny as well. According to We Got This Covered, if the franchise continues on for a third movie, Heard is slated to make around $10 million dollars for that film. Not too shabby for an actress some thought wouldn’t even be around for this next one.

This would be almost definitely a pay raise from what Amber Heard made for the original Aquaman movie which was rumored to be in the $5 million range. There were rumors also that this second go-around would look closer to $10 million, putting the Aquaman 3 number somewhere in that range. It looks like there is modest room for growth on these numbers, especially considering that the first flick was something of a surprise at the box office. By comparison, star Jason Momoa reportedly made around $15 million for the first film.

Some in and around the industry, and a definitive cohort of fans, can’t be happy with this apparent pay raise and commitment by DC and Warner Bros. to keep Amber Heard in the mix. Following her legal battles with Johnny Depp in the summer of 2020, many thought Heard deserved a similar fate that Depp saw following an embarrassing civil trial that Depp waged against the British tabloid The Sun. In the court proceedings, Depp filed a libel case against the publication for them referring to him as a “wife-beater”. During the trial, The Sun had to essentially defend their claim with evidence and in the end, the jury thought they had done just that. It meant for a major Hollywood fallout for Depp, but Heard’s fate wasn’t quite the same.

During the fall and winter, numerous rumors floated out there that Warner Bros. was thinking of distancing themselves from Heard as well, the same way they had done with Depp in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. But that didn’t end up being the case and earlier in the summer, Amber Heard was officially welcomed back by director James Wan for the pre-production meetings for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

That sequel is currently filming and is set for a December 2022 release. It has big financial shoes to fill considering the success of the first one. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard led the flick to a whopping $1.15 billion box office take on a little south of $200 million in budget. It won the day with the critics as well. And Amber Heard has been at work preparing for the part, consistently posting workout videos on Instagram of her training regime for the character. This is serious business, and why not when there is this much money on the line.