Amandy Bynes To Make First Public Appearance In Years

Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance in years during an All That reunion.

By Mark McKee |

The 90s are back, baby, and when 90s Con kicks off in March, fans will have the opportunity to indulge in the nostalgia of the decade that brought us FRIENDS, Furbies, and Fubu. Of course, if you are headed to 90s Con in a couple of months, there will be a long list of actors who appeared in your favorite shows, one of them being Amanda Bynes. According to Deadline, the actress will be making her first appearance since her conservatorship was terminated in March last year.

As reported by the organizers of the convention, Thats4Entertainment, the former Nickelodeon actress will appear in a panel with her fellow All That actors, including a meet and greet. Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, and Kel Mitchell will also return to reunite with Amanda Bynes as they starred alongside her in the 90s sketch comedy that brought a Saturday Night Live feeling to Nickelodeon‘s younger audience. The meet and greet will consist of an opportunity to allow fans to take a picture with the actors on the iconic orange couch used for SNICK and in the openings of Kenan and Kel and All That.

Like many young actors appearing for Nickelodeon, Amanda Bynes got her start with the company before moving on to movies and other series. She got her big break on the big screen with her role in 2006’s She’s the Man alongside Channing Tatum, then doubled her status with a starring role in Hairspray the next year along with an ensemble cast that included John Travolta, Michelle Pfieffer, Christopher Walken, and Zac Effron. The latter earned her a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble, Screen Actors Guild Award, and even a Grammy for her contributions to the soundtrack.

Her career decline began in the late-2000s when she dropped out of Post Grad for an unknown reason and was replaced by Alexis Bledel, and replaced again, this time by Alexandria Daddario while shooting Hall Pass. Her most significant role currently in her career was as the ultra-religious mean girl in the Emma Stone vehicle Easy A. However, the 2010s wouldn’t treat Amanda Bynes very well as her personal life took a turn for the worst.

The Nickelodeon star’s mental health issues hit the public in 2012 when she was picked up for a DUI, then in 2013, she collected multiple other charges, including reckless endangering and possession of marijuana before throwing a bong out of her 36th-floor apartment. Amanda Bynes’ parents filed for a conservatorship over the actress due to mental health issues and eventually won the case. During the conservatorship, she accused her father of sexual abuse in a series of tweets before retracting the claim by saying the microchip in her brain caused her to say those things, but then said her father was the one who microchipped her.

Despite her struggles, a judge terminated Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship last year after a string of public apologies beginning in 2018. Her parents supported the move, and she seems to be in a much better place. Now that she is free, the actress looks to get in front of her fans again at 90s Con, hoping for good press to balance the last decade.