Armorer On Alec Baldwin Film Finally Speaks About Fatal Shooting Accident

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

The investigation into the Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy on the set of Rust is still ongoing. In a devastating accident, allegedly a live bullet was fired through a prop gun and cost the life of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins. Authorities are still looking into what could have happened here and have said they are keeping options on the table when it comes to possibly filing charges. In the meantime, the armorer on the set of Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has issued a statement through her attorneys that begins to give her side of the story and what transpired on the film’s set.

The statement, obtained by Variety, outlines some of the issues Gutierrez-Reed said she faced on the set of Rust. Beginning with offering intense sympathy and devastation about what happened with the Alec Baldwin shooting, it then goes on to begin exonerating her from blame when it came to the incident. It’s a lengthy statement covering a few different key points related to the shooting and some of the working conditions during the production. You can see some of the statement below.

Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired… She would like to address some untruths that have been told to the media, which have falsely portrayed her and slandered her. Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that.

The statement by Gutierrez-Reed goes on to describe some of the logistical elements of the set and what happened with the guns before and after shooting. It is clear from this statement at least that Reed is saying there were very few ways a live round could have been introduced into the firearm and she has no knowledge about how something like this could have led to the Alec Baldwin shooting. There are safety protocols in place and Gutierrez-Reed is saying they were followed.

Additionally, there is a piece of Gutierrez-Reed’s statement that goes beyond just the firearm controls and protocols on the set of Rust. The statement also goes into some of the work-related issues that had cropped up prior to the Alec Baldwin shooting. In one part, the statement explains that Gutierrez-Reed had been hired to do two separate jobs on the set of the film. It doesn’t detail which two positions those were exactly, but gives the clear impression that there were safety concerns on the set beyond just what she was dealing with on a day-to-day basis. Again, there are no specifics given, but the idea is that there were other issues at play that could have led to the accidental shooting. It goes on to say they will release a more specific statement in due time.

This statement by Gutierrez-Reed concerning the Alec Baldwin shooting comes on the heels of some others in the industry coming out with previous incidents involving the armorer. Recently, it was reported that others may have experienced issues with her work, including an alleged incident on the set of the Nicolas Cage movie The Old Way.

The tragedy on the set of Rust is still a developing story. Authorities have not ruled out filing charges in the wake of the Alec Baldwin shooting. The incident left Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. We are unlikely anywhere near the end of this story. With both criminal and civil legal issues very much on the table, this is set to become an ongoing and developing story that could reshape some of how movie productions move forward, especially concerning stunts and firearms. It’s a tragedy in every sense of the word.