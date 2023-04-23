The Most Addictive TV Shows To Binge In One Sitting

For seven seasons, Orange is the New Black was an Emmy-winning machine. During its run, it was one of the most addictive TV shows on Netflix, and will likely go down in history as one of the best originals the streamer has ever produced.

Based on a memoir by author Piper Kerman, the show changes the hero’s name to Piper Chapman. Played by Taylor Schilling, Piper Chapman is a law-abiding professional navigating life and love in New York City.

Life turns upside down when she is sentenced to prison for a decade-old crime; she once moved drug money for her ex-girlfriend, Alex Vause. In prison, Piper reunites with Alex and must go from surviving the mean streets of New York to surviving a year in a women’s prison.

The series is full of complex, hilarious, and heartbreaking characters. As it explores the histories and inner workings of prisoners and guards, Orange is the New Black is one series that, once you start, you’ll be sentenced to finishing.