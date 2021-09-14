Zoe Kravitz Bares Her Butt At The Met Gala, See The Photos

By Doug Norrie | 16 mins ago

This has been a week full of celebrities trying to almost outdo each other in terms of wearing as little as possible to big awards gatherings. First, there was Megan Fox at the MTV VMAs who wore something that was described as a “dress” but only by the loosest definition of the term. Not to be outdone, Zoe Kravitz showed up at the Met Gala with a “dress” but it didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala went down on Monday and was a star-studded affair. It is the yearly opening of the annual fashion exhibit and typically draws folks from both the big screen and the world of design as well. Zoe Kravitz turned heads with her walk on the red carpet in a dress that was just about 100% see-through. You can check out the pictures below. Imagine if this was worn anywhere but to a celebrity gathering.

And just for context here, the Met Gala, unlike say the MTV VMAs is meant to inspire sometimes bold fashion choices. Zoe Kravitz wasn’t the only person who went to moderate extremes with her choice of outfit. Sure there was the standard tuxedo here and there, but there was also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress on the red carpet, Rihanna dressed up like almost like Maleficent, Timothy Chalamet looking like an MC Hammer throwback, and many, many more well, interesting choices. You can see them all here.

In this sense, Zoe Kravitz essentially choosing to show it all didn’t stand too far out from the crowd. This was kind of the point of the get-together. To push some boundaries in terms of what to wear and also draw more than a little bit of attention. In this way, she hit most of the right proverbial notes with her choice of garment.

It won’t be long until we get a different kind of outfit for Zoe Kravitz, one that is much more in line with the iconic comic book pages. She is playing Selina Kyle/ Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman. That movie, which is due out next year, will be a reset for the Caped Crusader, featuring a much darker version of Gotham than we have seen before, which is really saying something. From the trailer and the billing, it looks like Kravitz has a big role to play. We’ve seen her interact and even throw down with Pattinson on-screen already and the movie could deal with their relationship as well.

There have also been rumors that DC is thinking of spinning off her character and others from this first film into standalone movies and series set within the same world. That remains to be seen, but it does appear there are much bigger plans for The Batman beyond just this one movie. Any future project would likely include some chance for Zoe Kravitz to star in her own feature.

And Zoe Kravitz is also set to star in Steven Soderbergh’s next film Kimi which will feature here as an agoraphobic tech worker who has to finally leave her home to solve a mystery.