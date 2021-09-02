Iconic Wrestler Daffney Dead After Terrifying Suicidal Livestream

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

TMZ has confirmed the death of former wrestler Daffney Unger. The iconic wrestler, who is best known for her stint in World Championship Wrestling from 1999 to 2001, posted a video to her Instagram that signaled her current mental state and feeling of loneliness. Unfortunately, it was not long after that she was found dead. She was 46 years old.

A spokesperson at the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMZ the death of Daffney, but could not state either the manner or the cause of death.

Daffney, her real name being Shannon Spruill, was said to be found this morning (September 2), as confirmed by her friend and fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe. Fyfe said that her friend had battled mental illness and other issues in recent weeks before her death. Fyfe then urged people struggling to seek help when possible.

The video in question was a live feed on Instagram on Wednesday night (September 1). Daffney asked viewers if they understood that she is “all alone.” Police were notified, but they had a difficult time finding her due to a recent move earlier this week.

The wrestling community has been shaken to the core by the death of Daffney. Shimmer Woman Athletes, an independent woman’s wrestling promotion, tweeted out a statement from Lexi Fyfe. It announced the death of the wrestler while urging people to keep in mind the privacy of the family.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

Daffney’s mother also confirmed her daughter’s passing via Facebook and turned off comments from strangers on her post.

WWE Hall of Famer turned actor Mick Foley (The Peanut Butter Falcon) tweeted out his sympathy. He also urged people to reach out for help with the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255).

I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney



If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021

Australian wrestler Indi Hartwell shared her thoughts on Twitter too. She clearly regretted Daffney’s loss and urged her followers that they are “never alone” and always “loved.”

RIP Daffney. This is so, so sad.



You are never alone. You are loved. https://t.co/oZ0BNZxS1P — Future Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) September 2, 2021

The community has gathered to post tributes to Daffney and her long-standing career. Pictures showcase the wrestler in her most memorable outfits and highlights of kicking ass in the ring.

Thinking about Daffney, Ashley, Hana and Chyna and the battles they fought alone. Mental health really matters and nobody should struggle in silence.



If you know someone who's having a hard time, please connect with them, show your care and watch over each other. #RIPDaffney 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tzkxr6DgxH — Alphina (@maleedus) September 2, 2021

RIP to the original queen of extreme daffney, you were an inspiration to so many and broke barriers no matter where you wrestled🤍 pic.twitter.com/mqI7MVyKmd — 🌙 (@riottkanellis) September 2, 2021

Daffney Unger launched her career in the World Championship Wrestling, where she played the impetuous girlfriend of wrestler David Flair, the son of former wrestling world champion Ric Flair. She was known for dying her hair, eye-catching outfits, and an iconic scream that gave her the title of the Scream Queen. In 2000, she won the WCW Cruiserweight title. Her characters included Shark Girl and even playing governor Sarah Palin. She went independent afterward and later took a brief hiatus to focus on acting. In 2007, she made another major splash by wrestling for the Shimmer Woman Athletes. She also performed for Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2008 to 2011.

Daffney is sadly one of the many cases of suicide as it is a major cause of death around the world. For anyone hurting, use the following resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255), Crisis Text Line (Text TALK to 741-741), and The Trevor Project (866-488-7386). Online options include BetterHelp, IMAlive, and Suicide Stop.