See Sydney Sweeney In A Sexy Black Dress On The Cover Of Time

Sydney Sweeney is on the cover of Time as part of the Time100 Next list, and the Euphoria star posted shots from the magazine to her Instagram.

By Douglas Helm |

Sydney Sweeney is easily one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars and TIME Magazine seems to agree. They recently placed Sweeney on their 2022 Time100 Next list and shot a stunning photoshoot to boot. The photos included Sweeney in a black Miu Miu gown that makes her look like a classic Hollywood star.

It’s certainly a good look for Sydney Sweeney, and her place on the list is well-deserved. TIME releases their Time 100 list every year and they release a Time100 Next list every year as well. The Time 100 list highlights the most influential stars in a number of fields and the Next list highlights up-and-coming stars in those fields.

To say Sydney Sweeny is an up-and-coming actor is definitely an understatement. She managed to nab two Emmys this year, one for her role in Euphoria and one for her role in The White Lotus. Sweeney is sure to just improve and get bigger roles in the upcoming years, so don’t be surprised if we see her on the Time 100 list next.

Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady in The White Lotus

For Sydney Sweeney’s spot in the Time100 Next list, her co-star Maude Apatow wrote a small snippet about her experience working with Sweeney. As for others who made the list, Sweeney is in good company. The list also included SZA, Jonathan Majors, Jennette McCurdy, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ja Morant, Keke Palmer, Rina Sawayama, and many more.

While it’s true that Sydney Sweeney could still be considered a rising star, it seems like her upward trajectory is going quicker than most. She’s currently filming Sony’s next big blockbuster superhero flick Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson. Madame Web is the latest entry into Sony’s Spiderverse films and will focus on the titular clairvoyant mutant.

The cast of Madame Web is gradually shaping up to be quite impressive. Along with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, the film is also set to star Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Mike Epps, and more. S.J. Clarkson will be directing with a script from Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless.

While Madame Web isn’t scheduled to come out until 2024, we should see Sydney Sweeney in a film much sooner with the upcoming movie National Anthem. The Tony Tost-written and directed film tells the story of a rare Lakota Ghost shirt hitting the black market, causing violence and division in a small South Dakota town. The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Zahn McClarnon, Halsey, Eric Dane, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, and more.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Sydney Sweeney sooner than later in her most popular role as Cassie from Euphoria. The HBO smash-hit was renewed for a third season, and it seems inevitable that Sweeney would make her return. It seems likely that most of the cast will return including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Dominic Fike.

It has been confirmed that fan-favorite Barbie Ferreira would not be returning to reprise her role as Kat. While fans are disappointed to see her go, there’s no doubt Euphoria will be as popular as ever. Fortunately, there are talented actors like Sydney Sweeny on the cast to help fill in that void.